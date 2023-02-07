History. Art. Culture. Fashion.

These mediums of expression exist on a never-ending cycle of evolution, educational growth and re-invention. In this vein, Brooklyn Circus (BKc) has partnered with Gap for an immersive collaboration that puts a twist on Americana by merging uniformity with Black popular culture and generational inspirations. Folks included in the campaign include fashion icon Bethann Hardison, actress Indya Moore, youth organizer Alpha Diallo and singer Joy Oladokun. Also included is the late Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who influenced the collaboration as a dear friend of BKc founder Ouigi Theodore. To continue honoring his life, Gap is donating to Vibrant Emotional Health to support The 988 Lifeline, which provides services to those experiencing a crisis or emotional distress.

EBONY connected with both Hardison and Theodore for a riveting dialogue about the Brooklyn Circus x Gap collaboration and how fashion and history are intertwined.

EBONY: You both have platforms that encourage storytelling through fashion, culture, and photography. Why is it so important to illuminate these ideals and the importance of storytelling?

Ouigi Theodore: For us, the story is to constantly move our culture forward, be aware of who we are and the shoulders that we stand on. Because Ms. Hardison has been a pillar in our community, not only in the fashion community, but in the African American community and in American history. So the way we casted this and it was important to me, Ms. Bethann brought a level of joy, class, and respect to what she does that we all want to channel. This partnership with Gap was a way to continue to represent that not only in the products but in the people that we decided to work with.

Bethann Hardison: What he said! (Laughs)

Ouigi, can you speak more to the casting process for this campaign?

Theodore: The casting process for us was to align with people that were doing amazing things, taking the long road and were not afraid to be their true and authentic self. Emily May Jampel and Indya Moore were examples of people who understood the pressure and the challenge of existing in this world while being their true selves. We wanted people like that because we knew once we had them on set, met them and connected with them in person, it was going to be authentic. Because we're the Brooklyn Circus, we have to bring in people that just are true to their talent and can work with others and would literally explode in the room.

Ms. Hardison, what influenced your participation and alignment with this collaboration?

Hardison: Well, first of all, I'm a huge Gap fan. I've been in Gap campaigns many years ago. I was so intrigued when they invited me to come see what Brooklyn Circus had going on. Honestly, I learned a lot. Listening to Ouiji is wonderful because he has such an understanding of why he's existing in the world. It's always nice to meet people who you want to learn from; you never stop learning. That is the genius thing about living. Meeting him and knowing more about his story and his way of thinking, meant everything to me because I add to that and he adds to me. I believe this is what happens when we come together as cultures. I'm of a different culture in some way, not only where I come from but where I came from—before you all were born! So I bring something else to the table and I'm so appreciative that Ouigi recognizes that in me and in all of the collaborative people that he had on board. So, I was very interested in doing this because I wanted to learn. I wanted to know what I didn't know and that's very valuable to me.