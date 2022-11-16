Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige lead the nominees for the 65th annual Grammy Awards.

At the top of the list with nine nods, Beyoncé’s nominations include Album of the Year and Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for Renaissance. Also, “Be Alive,” from the film King Richard was nominated for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

With an astounding 88 nominations over her illustrious career, Beyoncé is currently tied with her husband Jay-Z for the most nods in the history of the Grammy awards.

Kendrick Lamar nabbed eight nominations including Record of the Year for “The Heart Part 5,” and Album of the Year for Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.

Mary J. Blige earned six nods including Album of the Year for Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) and Best R&B Performance for “Here With Me,” featuring Anderson .Paak.

Future, DJ Khaled and the producer/songwriter The Dream, also scored six nominations.

In the Best New Artist Category, Muni Long and Latto received nominations.

For the first time, the 2023 Grammys will feature new awards categories such as Best Spoken Word Poetry Album and Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games.

For a complete list of all nominees, visit here.

Record of the Year

ABBA - Don’t Shut Me Down

Adele - Easy on Me

Beyoncé - Break My Soul

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - You and Me on the Rock

Doja Cat - Woman

Harry Styles - As It Was

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

Album of the Year

ABBA - Voyage

Adele - 30

Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé - Renaissance

Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days

Coldplay - Music of the Spheres

Harry Styles - Harry’s House

Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Lizzo - Special

Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Song of the Year

Adele - Easy on Me

Beyoncé - Break My Soul

Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did

Gayle - ABCDEFU

Harry Styles - As It Was

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)

Best New Artist

Anitta

Domi & JD Beck

Latto

Måneskin

Molly Tuttle

Muni Long

Omar Apollo

Samara Joy

Tobe Nwigwe

Wet Leg

Best Pop Solo Performance

Adele - Easy on Me

Bad Bunny - Moscow Mule

Doja Cat - Woman

Harry Styles - As It Was

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Beyoncé - Break My Soul

Bonobo - Rosewood

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)

Diplo & Miguel - Don’t Forget My Love

Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. - Intimidated

Rüfüs Du Sol - On My Knees

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Beyoncé - Renaissance

Bonobo - Fragments

Diplo - Diplo

Odesza - The Last Goodbye

Rüfüs Du Sol - Surrender

Best R&B Performance

Beyoncé - Virgo’s Groove

Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good

Lucky Daye - Over

Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak - Here With Me

Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan - ’Round Midnight

Babyface Featuring Ella Mai - Keeps on Fallin’

Beyoncé - Plastic Off the Sofa

Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous

Snoh Aalegra - Do 4 Love

Best R&B Song

Beyoncé - Cuff It

Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good

Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous

Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs

PJ Morton - Please Don’t Walk Away

Best Progressive R&B Album

Cory Henry - Operation Funk

Moonchild - Starfuit

Steve Lacy - Gemini Rights

Tank and the Bangas - Red Balloon

Terrace Martin - Drones

Best R&B Album

Chris Brown - Breezy (Deluxe)

Lucky Daye - Candy Drip

Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

PJ Morton - Watch the Sun

Robert Glasper - Black Radio III

Best Rap Performance

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did

Doja Cat - Vegas

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P

Hitkidd & Glorilla - F.N.F. (Let’s Go)

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Best Melodic Rap Performance

DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA - Beautiful

Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U

Jack Harlow - First Class

Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer - Die Hard

Latto - Big Energy (Live)

Best Rap Song

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did

Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P

Jack Harlow Featuring Drake - Churchill Downs

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Best Rap Album

DJ Khaled - God Did

Future - I Never Liked You

Jack Harlow - Come Home the Kids Miss You

Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Pusha T - It’s Almost Dry

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Doe - When I Pray

Erica Campbell - Positive

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Kingdom

PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls - The Better Benediction

Tye Tribbett - Get Up

Best Gospel Album

Doe - Clarity

Maranda Curtis - Die to Live

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Kingdom Book One (Deluxe)

Ricky Dillard - Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live)

Tye Tribbett - All Things New

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Anne Wilson - My Jesus

Chris Tomlin - Always

Elevation Worship - Lion

Maverick City Music - Breathe

TobyMac - Life After Death

Best Traditional Blues Album

Buddy Guy - The Blues Don’t Lie

Charlie Musselwhite - Mississippi Son

Gov’t Mule - Heavy Load Blues

John Mayall - The Sun Is Shining Down

Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder - Get on Board

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Ben Harper - Bloodline Maintenance

Edgar Winter - Brother Johnny

Eric Gales - Crown

North Mississippi Allstars - Set Sail

Shemekia Copeland - Done Come Too Far

Best Reggae Album

Kabaka Pyramid - The Kalling

Koffee - Gifted

Protoje - Third Time’s the Charm

Sean Paul - Scorcha

Shaggy - Com Fly Wid Mi

Best Global Music Performance

Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar - Udhero Na

Burna Boy - Last Last

Matt B & Eddy Kenzo - Gimme Love

Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro - Neva Bow Down

Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode - Bayethe'

Best Global Music Album

Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf - Queen of Sheba

Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago - Between Us... (Live)

Berklee Indian Ensemble - Shuruaat

Burna Boy - Love, Damini

Masa Takumi - Sakura

Best Children’s Music Album

Alphabet Rockers - The Movement

Divinity Roxx - Ready Set Go!

Justin Roberts - Space Cadet

Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band - Los Fabulosos

Wendy and DB - Into the Little Blue House

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Jamie Foxx - Act Like You Got Some Sense

Lin-Manuel Miranda - Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World

Mel Brooks - All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business

Questlove - Music Is History

Viola Davis - Finding Me

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Amanda Gorman - Call Us What We Carry: Poems

Amir Sulaiman - You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly.

Ethelbert Miller - Black Men Are Precious

J. Ivy - The Poet Who Sat by the Door

Malcolm-Jamal Warner - Hiding in Plain View

Best Comedy Album

Dave Chappelle - The Closer

Jim Gaffigan - Comedy Monster

Louis C.K. - Sorry

Patton Oswalt - We All Scream

Randy Rainbow - A Little Brains, a Little Talent

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Beyoncé - Be Alive

Carolina Gaitán - La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto - Cast - We Don’t Talk About Bruno

Jessy Wilson Featuring Angélique Kidjo - Keep Rising (The Woman King)

Lady Gaga - Hold My Hand

Taylor Swift - Carolina

4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo & Grayson Villanueva - Nobody Like U

Best Music Video

Adele - Easy on Me

BTS - Yet to Come

Doja Cat - Woman

Harry Styles - As It Was

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Taylor Swift - All Too Well: The Short Film