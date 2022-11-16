Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige lead the nominees for the 65th annual Grammy Awards.
At the top of the list with nine nods, Beyoncé’s nominations include Album of the Year and Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for Renaissance. Also, “Be Alive,” from the film King Richard was nominated for Best Song Written for Visual Media.
With an astounding 88 nominations over her illustrious career, Beyoncé is currently tied with her husband Jay-Z for the most nods in the history of the Grammy awards.
Kendrick Lamar nabbed eight nominations including Record of the Year for “The Heart Part 5,” and Album of the Year for Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.
Mary J. Blige earned six nods including Album of the Year for Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) and Best R&B Performance for “Here With Me,” featuring Anderson .Paak.
Future, DJ Khaled and the producer/songwriter The Dream, also scored six nominations.
In the Best New Artist Category, Muni Long and Latto received nominations.
For the first time, the 2023 Grammys will feature new awards categories such as Best Spoken Word Poetry Album and Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games.
For a complete list of all nominees, visit here.
Record of the Year
ABBA - Don’t Shut Me Down
Adele - Easy on Me
Beyoncé - Break My Soul
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - You and Me on the Rock
Doja Cat - Woman
Harry Styles - As It Was
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Lizzo - About Damn Time
Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
Album of the Year
ABBA - Voyage
Adele - 30
Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé - Renaissance
Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days
Coldplay - Music of the Spheres
Harry Styles - Harry’s House
Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Lizzo - Special
Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Song of the Year
Adele - Easy on Me
Beyoncé - Break My Soul
Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
Gayle - ABCDEFU
Harry Styles - As It Was
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Lizzo - About Damn Time
Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)
Best New Artist
Anitta
Domi & JD Beck
Latto
Måneskin
Molly Tuttle
Muni Long
Omar Apollo
Samara Joy
Tobe Nwigwe
Wet Leg
Best Pop Solo Performance
Adele - Easy on Me
Bad Bunny - Moscow Mule
Doja Cat - Woman
Harry Styles - As It Was
Lizzo - About Damn Time
Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Beyoncé - Break My Soul
Bonobo - Rosewood
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)
Diplo & Miguel - Don’t Forget My Love
Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. - Intimidated
Rüfüs Du Sol - On My Knees
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Beyoncé - Renaissance
Bonobo - Fragments
Diplo - Diplo
Odesza - The Last Goodbye
Rüfüs Du Sol - Surrender
Best R&B Performance
Beyoncé - Virgo’s Groove
Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good
Lucky Daye - Over
Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak - Here With Me
Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan - ’Round Midnight
Babyface Featuring Ella Mai - Keeps on Fallin’
Beyoncé - Plastic Off the Sofa
Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
Snoh Aalegra - Do 4 Love
Best R&B Song
Beyoncé - Cuff It
Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good
Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs
PJ Morton - Please Don’t Walk Away
Best Progressive R&B Album
Cory Henry - Operation Funk
Moonchild - Starfuit
Steve Lacy - Gemini Rights
Tank and the Bangas - Red Balloon
Terrace Martin - Drones
Best R&B Album
Chris Brown - Breezy (Deluxe)
Lucky Daye - Candy Drip
Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
PJ Morton - Watch the Sun
Robert Glasper - Black Radio III
Best Rap Performance
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
Doja Cat - Vegas
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P
Hitkidd & Glorilla - F.N.F. (Let’s Go)
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Best Melodic Rap Performance
DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA - Beautiful
Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U
Jack Harlow - First Class
Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer - Die Hard
Latto - Big Energy (Live)
Best Rap Song
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P
Jack Harlow Featuring Drake - Churchill Downs
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Best Rap Album
DJ Khaled - God Did
Future - I Never Liked You
Jack Harlow - Come Home the Kids Miss You
Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Pusha T - It’s Almost Dry
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Doe - When I Pray
Erica Campbell - Positive
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Kingdom
PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls - The Better Benediction
Tye Tribbett - Get Up
Best Gospel Album
Doe - Clarity
Maranda Curtis - Die to Live
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Kingdom Book One (Deluxe)
Ricky Dillard - Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live)
Tye Tribbett - All Things New
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Anne Wilson - My Jesus
Chris Tomlin - Always
Elevation Worship - Lion
Maverick City Music - Breathe
TobyMac - Life After Death
Best Traditional Blues Album
Buddy Guy - The Blues Don’t Lie
Charlie Musselwhite - Mississippi Son
Gov’t Mule - Heavy Load Blues
John Mayall - The Sun Is Shining Down
Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder - Get on Board
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Ben Harper - Bloodline Maintenance
Edgar Winter - Brother Johnny
Eric Gales - Crown
North Mississippi Allstars - Set Sail
Shemekia Copeland - Done Come Too Far
Best Reggae Album
Kabaka Pyramid - The Kalling
Koffee - Gifted
Protoje - Third Time’s the Charm
Sean Paul - Scorcha
Shaggy - Com Fly Wid Mi
Best Global Music Performance
Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar - Udhero Na
Burna Boy - Last Last
Matt B & Eddy Kenzo - Gimme Love
Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro - Neva Bow Down
Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode - Bayethe'
Best Global Music Album
Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf - Queen of Sheba
Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago - Between Us... (Live)
Berklee Indian Ensemble - Shuruaat
Burna Boy - Love, Damini
Masa Takumi - Sakura
Best Children’s Music Album
Alphabet Rockers - The Movement
Divinity Roxx - Ready Set Go!
Justin Roberts - Space Cadet
Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band - Los Fabulosos
Wendy and DB - Into the Little Blue House
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
Jamie Foxx - Act Like You Got Some Sense
Lin-Manuel Miranda - Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World
Mel Brooks - All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business
Questlove - Music Is History
Viola Davis - Finding Me
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
Amanda Gorman - Call Us What We Carry: Poems
Amir Sulaiman - You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly.
Ethelbert Miller - Black Men Are Precious
J. Ivy - The Poet Who Sat by the Door
Malcolm-Jamal Warner - Hiding in Plain View
Best Comedy Album
Dave Chappelle - The Closer
Jim Gaffigan - Comedy Monster
Louis C.K. - Sorry
Patton Oswalt - We All Scream
Randy Rainbow - A Little Brains, a Little Talent
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Beyoncé - Be Alive
Carolina Gaitán - La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto - Cast - We Don’t Talk About Bruno
Jessy Wilson Featuring Angélique Kidjo - Keep Rising (The Woman King)
Lady Gaga - Hold My Hand
Taylor Swift - Carolina
4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo & Grayson Villanueva - Nobody Like U
Best Music Video
Adele - Easy on Me
BTS - Yet to Come
Doja Cat - Woman
Harry Styles - As It Was
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Taylor Swift - All Too Well: The Short Film