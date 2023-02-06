This Sunday at the 65th Grammy Awards, held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Beyoncé became the most decorated artist in Grammy history with 33 trophies. She broke the record by winning in the Best Dance/Electronic Music category.

“I'd like to thank my parents, my father, my mother, for loving me and pushing me,” she said in her emotional speech. “I'd like to thank my beautiful husband, my beautiful three children, who are at home watching. I'd like to thank the queer community for your love and for inventing this genre. God bless you.”

Trevor Noah, the former Daily Show host, who was hosting the Grammys for the third time, joked that he was so inspired by Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” that he quit his job.

“Beyoncé's album Renaissance was better than anything from the actual Renaissance, in my opinion. The Renaissance was just pictures of grapes and stuff,” he joked.

Viola Davis made history by joining the exclusive EGOT club for winning the award for the Best Audiobook, Narration, and Storytelling Recording for her memoir, Finding Me.

"I wrote this book to honor the 6-year-old Viola—to honor her life, her joy, her trauma, her everything," Davis said in her acceptance speech. "And it has been such a journey. I just EGOT!"

Making HERstory throughout Black History Month is what we love to see! Our May 2022 Cover Star @ViolaDavis reached EGOT status after winning a Grammy for her NYT Best Seller and EBONY-published book "Finding Me". She's only the 3rd Black woman to do so!

The legendary Stevie Wonder paid tribute to Motown founder Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson, who received the MusicCares Persons of the Year Award on Friday. Wonder sang one of Robinson’s signature compositions “The Way You Do the Things You Do” originally recorded by The Temptations. Robinson then took the stage to perform "Tears of a Clown," and Chris Stapleton assisted Wonder in a funk-country rendition of “Higher Ground” that thrilled the audience.

Lizzo took the Grammys to church with an inspirational, gospel version of “About Damn Time” accompanied by a choir of all Black women. She also took home Song of the Year for the song and reminisced about cutting school to attend a Beyoncé concert.

“I skipped school to see you perform. You changed my life. The way you make me feel, I was like I wanna make people feel the same. You clearly are the artist of our life,” Lizzo said to Bey.

For his critically-acclaimed album Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar won for Best Rap Album, his third time winning the award.

“First and foremost I want to thank my family for giving me the courage and vulnerability to share these stories and share my truth with this album,” Lamar said in his acceptance speech. “I want to thank my fans for trusting me with these words. As artists… we say things to provoke thoughts and feelings and emotions.”

During the memoriam segment of the show, Quavo along with Maverick City Music performed “Without You,” a moving tribute that he wrote in honor of his former Migos partner Takeoff.

The “Queen of Hip Hop Soul” Mary J. Blige performed her stirring anthem of self-affirmation “Good Morning Gorgeous" dressed impeccably with an unforgettable crown.

LL Cool J presented the Global Impact Award to Dr. Dre, the first recipient of the new award created in conjunction with the Black Music Collective. He also announced that it will now be called The Dr. Dre Global Impact Award.

One of the most highly-anticipated performances of the evening was the celebration of hip hop’s 50th anniversary. Curated by Questlove and Black Thought of The Roots, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, Run-DMC, LL Cool J, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt N Pepa, Rakim, Public Enemy, Scarface, Posdnuos of De La Soul, Ice-T, Queen Latifah, Method Man, Big Boi of Outkast, Busta Rhymes, Missy Elliot, Nelly, Too Short, The Lox, Lil Baby, GloRilla, and Lil Uzi Vert all performed snippets of their biggest songs marking the evolution of hip hop culture.

Steve Lacy, who won his first Grammy for Best Progressive R&B Album for his debut Gemini Rights, performed his number-one hit “Bad Habits" and Samara Joy won for Best New Artist.

Closing out the show, DJ Khaled lit up the stage for a lively performance of “God Did” with Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Friday, and John Legend.

Other winners include Muni Long in the Best R&B Performance category for “Hrs & Hrs,” Tennessee State University Marching Band won the Grammy for Best Roots Gospel Album for The Urban Hymnal, and Robert Glapser won for Best R&B Album for Black Radio III.

Below is a complete list of all the Grammy winners:

Record of the Year

About Damn Time - Lizzo

Best R&B Song

“Cuff It” - Beyoncé

Best R&B Album

Black Radio III - Robert Glasper

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Plastic Off the Sofa” - Beyoncé

Best Dance/Electric Recording

“Break My Soul” - Beyoncé

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Renaissance - Beyoncé

Best Rap Album

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap Performance

"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar

Best Latin Pop Album

Pasieros - Rubén Blades and Boca Livre

Best Musica Urbana Album

Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny

Best Comedy Album

The Closer - Dave Chappelle

Best New Artist

Samara Joy

Album of the Year

Harry’s House - Harry Styles

Song of the Year

“Just Like That” - Bonnie Raitt, songwriter

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Easy on Me” - Adele

Best Pop Duo or Group Performance

“Unholy” - Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

“Higher” - Michael Bublé

Best Pop Vocal Album

Harry’s House - Harry Styles

Best Alternative Music Album

Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Best Country Solo Performance

"Live Forever" - Willie Nelson

Best Country Duo or Group Performance

"Never Wanted to Be That Girl" - Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Best Country Album

A Beautiful Time - Willie Nelson

Best Rock Performance

Broken Horses - Brandi Carlie

Best Rock Album

Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Encanto - Various Artists