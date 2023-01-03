We Are All So Good at Smiling

Amber McBride (Macmillan Publishers, January 10)

This fantasy novel filled with fairy tales and monsters centers around Whimsy and Faerry, two people who meet in a hospital while dealing with clinical depression. Brought together to live together on the same street, they recognize that they both have magic in the marrow of their bones, and the connection that intertwines their lives in past and present is the key to solving their pain.

Price: $19