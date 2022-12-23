There’s no better way to entertain than to strike up a conversation over a coffee-table book. They make the perfect gifts for friends and family members who are always looking to keep the discussion flowing. It’s the perfect opportunity to honor the Black community and spread the word of our well-deserved triumphs, like those of artist photographer Carrie Mae Weems, and maybe even learn a thing or two along the way. With swoon-worthy and thought-provoking anecdotes, essays, and illustrations, these 10 gorgeous hardcovers centering black artistry are guaranteed to keep everyone talking for hours.

AphroChic: Celebrating the Legacy of the Black Family Home Jeanine Hays (Clarkson Potter) Inviting you into the intimate spaces of actors, artists, executives and curators, this is a powerful, visually stunning celebration of Black homeownership, told through glorious and striking interiors, along with stories of family, community and history. Price: $32 shop at Amazon

Carrie Mae Weems: A Great Turn in the Possible Carrie Mae Weems (D.A.P./ Fundación MAPFRE) Considered one of the most influential contemporary artirst of the generation, this boo chronicles Carrie Mae Weems’ photographic artistry over four decades, compiling some of her most compelling series that investiage family relationships, sexism, class, politics and cultural identity. Price: $60 shop at Amazon

Black Hollywood: Reimagining Iconic Movie Moments Carell Augustus (Sourcebooks) Chronicling Black actors from leading roles in Hollywood's biggest blockbuster films, this gorgeous anthology is a love letter to all people who rarely see themselves in their totality on screen. From EBONY’s own imprint, it includes a foreword by Forest Whittaker and afterword by Niecy Nash. Price: $36 shop at Amazon

Jimi Janie Hendrix, John McDermott (Chronicle Chroma) In celebration of hat would have been his 80th birthday, Janie Hendrix, Jimi's sister, gifts us with the most compressive chronicle of her talented brother's life. The book contains extensive biographical texts and a dynamic collection of never-before-seen photographs, personal memorabilia and lyrisc, along with commentary from those who knew Jimi personally. Price: $29 shop at Amazon

The New Black West: Photographs from America’s Only Touring Black Rodeo Gabriela Hasbun (Chronicle Books) Bay Area photographer Gabriela Hasbun captures the joy and wonderment that happens at the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo (BPIR), which honors the historic accomplishments of Black cowboys and hosts a vibrant community dedicated to continuing their legacies. Price: $35 shop at Amazon

Comrade Sisters: Women of the Black Panther Party Stephen Shames, Erika Huggins (Acc Art Books) A stunning collection of historical photographs and contemporary conversations with female members of the Black Panther Party, this coffe-table book is destined to stir up conversation about race, politics and the ongoing journey of female empowerment in the fight for Black freedom. Price: $37 shop at Amazon

A Time Before Crack: Photographs from the 1980s Jamel Shabazz (powerHouse Books) Hip hop fashion photographer Jemal Shabazz shares unearthed photographs of dapper and styish men and women on the streets of New York City from the the mid-seventies to the mid-eighties, before major municipalities were engulfed in the crack cocaine epidemic. Price: $36 shop at Amazon

Regeneration: Black Cinema Doris Berger, Rhea L. Combs (DelMonico Books/Academy Museum of Motion Pictures) As Black artists continue to carve out their own spaces in the entertainment industry, this enlightening book sheds light on the impact Black performers have had in perfecting the craft of American film. A curation of essays and academia, the book is a monument to 70 years' worth of Black cinema and highlights Black filmmakers and creatives. Price: $46 shop at Amazon

Illustrated Black History: Honoring the Iconic and the Unseen George McCalman (HarperOne) Artist George McCalman provides the stunning artwork of 145 portraits celebrating Black excellence in politics, science, literature, music and more. Featuring the famous, like writer James Baldwin, and lesser-known names like Madeline Anderson who produced “I Am Somebody,” an ode to the 1969 strike of mostly female hospital workers, it's a true celebration of Black achievement. Price: $30 shop at Amazon