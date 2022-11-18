Back in August, Black Fashion Fair, founded by Antonie Grégory, joined forces with the Brooklyn Museum to create the Museum World Tour, a series of art, culture and performance. The event was funded by the iconic streetwear brand FUBU and its founder Keith C. Perrin.

Image: courtesy of Black Fashion Fair Image: courtesy of Black Fashion Fair. Image: courtesy of Black Fashion Fair

In time for FUBU's 30th anniversary, the two brands bring us a 36-piece capsule collection that pays homage to the past and future of streetwear.

“Collaborating with FUBU on this collection meant revisiting the archives. For me this was about history and contributing to a legacy that furthers Black fashion, style and culture,” said Gregory

Image: courtesy of Black Fashion Fair Image: courtesy of Black Fashion Fair Image: courtesy of Black Fashion Fair

World renown photographers Ahmad Barber and Donté Maurice, otherwise known as AB+DM Studio captured the campaign images. Grégory and the founders took reference for the red and black colorways of the line from the early FUBU days, plus added hints of pinks and yellows. The collection features pieces that capture the essence of 90s streetwear staples, such as the sports jersey and tracksuit ever present during that era, but reworked for the next gen. The assortment also includes co-branded crystal cut T-shirts, sweatpants and sweatshirts.

"FUBU’s 30th Anniversary is a milestone moment for us, but most importantly, for our longtime fans and the community that the brand has inspired over the years. We partnered with Black Fashion Fair, specifically Antoine Gregory, because of his distinctive vision and the work being done by him and his team to create experiences to support the ideas and continued growth of Black designers and Black-owned brands," explained the the founders of FUBU in a statement. "This is what we’ve been all about since day one, so to work with someone like him has been an incredible honor. FUBU "For Us, By Us" is just as important today as it was 30 years ago and Black Fashion Fair amplifies that. We’re grateful for the partnership and to have Black Fashion Fair now a part of FUBU’s history and story."



Prices will range up to $292. You can shop the collection on November 18, 2022 at blackfashionfair.org.