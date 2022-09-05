On August 27th, Black Fashion Fair, founded by Antoine Gregory, partnered with the Brooklyn Museum to create the MUSEUM WORLD TOUR, a series of art, culture and performance. The event was funded by the iconic streetwear brand FUBU and its founder Keith C. Perrin. Attendees were able to view the late great fashion designer Virgil Abloh’s “Figures of Speech” exhibition and take part in activations such as DJ sets by DJ Young Wavy Fox, Quiana Parks, MORESOUPPLEASE; a gallery tour; a photo booth; and a Black Fashion Fair curated pop-up shop—featuring a limited edition tee produced by FUBU exclusively for the Brooklyn Museum to commemorate the celebratory occasion. The T-shirt, retailing for $65, can also be ordered on blackfashionfair.org .

Black Fashion Fair x FUBU BkM Tour Tee Heritage, $65, blackfashionfair.org.

“Black culture is one of the world’s most global exports. However, Black artists, Black creatives, and Black people rarely benefit from their artistic and creative production,” shared Gregory. as the purpose behind the event.

Below, check out some fun photos from the evening, which include snaps of several emerging Black designers including Edvin Thompson of Theophilio, Taofeek Abijako of Head of State, TIER NYC, Antoine Manning of Homage Year, Jacques Agbobly of Black Boy Knits, Josh Allen of Richardandgrace, and Megan Carter of LAVNTG.

Image: courtesy of Matt Weinberger

Image: courtesy of Matt Weinberger

Image: courtesy of Matt Weinberger