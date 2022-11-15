It's the most wonderful time of the year when Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals come through to save our wallets. This time, we're all about travel deals in hopes that we can save a few dollars on upcoming vacation plans in the new year. With flight prices still being abnormally high after the pandemic, being able to give our bank accounts a break is always welcomed.

From luxury hotel stays and car rentals, to domestic flight sales, these are the Black Friday and Cyber Monday travel deals you don't want to miss.

Note: We will update this list as more deals come in.

Flight deals

Most major U.S.-based airlines will announce Black Friday flight deals on November 25. To prepare, make sure you are subscribed to the mailing lists ahead of time, so you can be among the first to be notified. Keep an eye out for Southwest Airlines' deals, as it's known to slash domestic flight prices to as low as $78 roundtrip. In recent years, U.S. budget airline Spirit has offered 75% off for its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. And, it's is safe to say that American, United, Alaska, and Delta will have low-priced deals to some of their most popular destinations, too.

Third-party booking site, Cheap Air, is offering $10 off select travel bookings with discount code: THANKS.

Budget carrier, Easy Jet, is advertising up to 200 Euros off select destination packages every Friday this month. Deal codes are revealed on the airline's social media channels on Thursdays.

Hotel deals

Black Friday and Cyber Monday hotel deals are already rolling in, so it will definitely help you narrow down which flight deals to look for. Hilton Grand Vacations is already advertising what it is deeming its "best sale yet." Currently, you can book a 4-day/3-night package to Las Vegas (and several other domestic locations) for $149 per stay.

If Grenada is on your list, you're in luck. Several of the island's most popular resorts are offering 20-30% off bookings this Black Friday. Resorts include: True Blue Bay Resort for stays booked by December 15th for all travel dates in 2023; 5-star luxury resort Mount Hartman Bay Estate Private Resort is offering 25% off on all bookings made for 2022 and 2023; and you can receive 20% off any rooms booked directly with Petite Anse Hotel during Black Friday weekend.

Solmar Hotels & Resorts in Cabo, Mexico will run a sale from Nov. 21 through Dec. 4 with discounts of up to 66 percent off stays through Dec. 20, 2023.

Waikiki's Alohilani Resort's sale is being listed as 35 percent off from Nov. 21 to Dec. 2 for stays from Dec. 1 through June 2023. Nassau,

Bahamas' iconic Atlantic hotel has up to 25% off rooms booked by Dec.1 for travel through Nov. 1, 2023.

Keep an eye on sites like Priceline and Expedia. They are expected to release deals of up to 20% off select hotels as well.

Rental cars

For road trip lovers or those who just prefer to have their own vehicle on vacation, these deals will certain appeal to you. Already confirmed Black Friday and Cyber Monday rental car deals, include: 25% off Dollar Rent-a-Car vehicles for travel through Jan. 31 and booked by Nov. 25.

Or, get up to 45% off your next Budget Car Rental plus $10 off, or a free upgrade for rentals through June 30, 2023.

Priceline and Expedia will likely also have up to 20% select rentals.