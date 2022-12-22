What’s your favorite holiday dish to make? As we find ourselves in full swing of the season, that question can almost seem overwhelming. We caught up with Black Girls Culinary founder Davicia "Dee" Harris to get insight on some of her favorite easy-to-make recipes—with some only taking about 30-minutes to make.

To say she knows her way around a kitchen is an understatement. Harris, a culinary whiz, is opting for more comfort-based menu items this holiday season. Inspired by her time teaching her sister how to cook, she’s grown her Facebook group into a safe space for 49,000 pro chefs, home cooks and everyone in between to connect through their love of food in a judgment-free zone.

“I decided I was going to do something different and cook some cozy meals this year,” Harris says. “I love 30-minute meals because they’re quick and easy. We cook so much during the holidays, and I feel like sometimes we just need comfort food on a cold evening that we can whip up in a few minutes.”

Black Girls Culinary founder Davicia "Dee" Harris. Image: courtesy of Harris.

As for her favorite meal to cook during the holiday season? It would have to be Lasagna, a Christmas tradition for her family.

“Every Christmas, I make it for my family. That is our little tradition at home, even if we go to somebody else's house. We always come home to lasagna, salad, and rolls.”

If you are still in need of holiday dish ideas, Harris’ Christmas Orzo will make the perfect accompaniment to your table.

“I love orzo, and it’s one of my go-to meals because it's so versatile. I put it in my rice cooker with a bag of frozen vegetables, add some grilled chicken, and it’s a whole meal. This is a great holiday meal because it's different, and it's not your regular turkey or potato soup. The paprika makes it so vibrant, and when you add in greens, you just let them wilt down, and they keep their color. It's beautiful and reminds you of Christmas because of the red, greens, and spices.”

Harris also offers up her veggie soup as a recommendation, mainly because of its ease.

“It's great because it's easy just to throw together," the Black Girls Culinary founder says. "It mostly consists of items you already have in your cabinet or in your refrigerator. Of course, you can pair it with some crusty bread or a grilled cheese. You can also pair it with cornbread muffins or add meat in. Use your Christmas ham and make it a ham and veggie soup when you want to change it up. Butternut squash is great in it as well. Who doesn't like a versatile dish?”

Harris' easy-to-make veggie soup. Image: courtesy of Black Girls Culinary.

30 Minute Garden Veggie Soup

This is a quick and easy, hearty soup that you can make in 30 minutes or less.

Ingredients:

Carrots

Onion

Squash

Black-eyed peas

Tomatoes

Veggie broth

Seasonings of your choice

Cook all veggies until they are fork tender. Add some red pepper flakes to the top for a little spice.