Black History Page

Race-based hair discrimination begins as early as five, according to the Dove 2021 CROWN Research Study for Girls, and it can manifest in various ways. In some instances, the discrimination is loud, public, and antagonizing. In others, it is inconspicuous, nagging, and oppressive. In all scenarios, it has a far-reaching impact that spans well beyond the moment in which it occurred and has the power to erode the confidence of its intended target.