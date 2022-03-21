Black History Page

Natural hair bias is no myth. In fact, a study conducted at Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business found that Black women with natural hairstyles – including curly ‘fros, braids, and twists – are frequently perceived as less professional than those who wear their hair straight. Sadly, the impact of hair discrimination uncovered in this study and many others only scratch the surface when it comes to the damaging effects that the perpetuation of hair bias imposes on the lives of Black people.
At the start of February, EBONY and Dove announced the Black History Month Cover Challenge. The mission behind the challenge is to celebrate the diversity of Black crowns while also advocating for CROWN Act legislation to end race-based hair discrimination, which can start as early as five years old. EBONY readers were invited to recreate some of our most iconic covers. Today, we celebrate the inventiveness and imagination of our top 6 contestants.
Race-based hair discrimination begins as early as five, according to the Dove 2021 CROWN Research Study for Girls, and it can manifest in various ways. In some instances, the discrimination is loud, public, and antagonizing. In others, it is inconspicuous, nagging, and oppressive. In all scenarios, it has a far-reaching impact that spans well beyond the moment in which it occurred and has the power to erode the confidence of its intended target.