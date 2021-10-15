|HBCU Students Show Us Their Best Campus Style|LeBron James’ SpringHill Sells Minority Stake to Investors|Jazmine Sullivan Is Here to Support Black Women Any Way She Can|EBONY Community Connect: Spotlighting Sickle Cell|French Montana Has Teamed Up with KILIAN Paris for An Intoxicating New Launch|EBONY Rundown: Maya Angelou to Be Featured on US Quarter, Resignation Numbers Climb at an Alarming Rate, and More|Fisk Jubilee Singers Celebrates Their 150th Anniversary With Benefit Concert|Know Your Girls Pushes Breast Cancer Awareness Among Black Women|Kyrie Irving Breaks Silence Over His Vaccination Status|Ricarlo Flanagan, Star of ‘Shameless,’ Semifinalist of ‘Last Comic Standing,’ Passes Away at 41

Image: courtesy of Reginald Morgan
Image: courtesy of Reginald Morgan

HBCU students are known to dress to impress for class. If you take a look back at the hit television show A Different World, the cast is always dressed to the 9s and stylish. Whitley Gilbert was always on trend with her fashions and Denise Huxtable had her own personal style that stood out. It’s almost as if every day is a fashion show as students wear everything from luxury labels to thrifted clothing and are still fashion-forward. From following current fashion trends to creating their own the students are nothing short of stylish at all times. During the Tumblr era from 2010 – 2016, there were many pages dedicated to HBCU fashion where students could submit photos of themselves along with their social media handles.

For years to comes, students will continue to dress their butts off. Below, check out some of the fashionable looks from current students.

Image: courtesy of Ilahi Creary

Image: courtesy of Jacob Bellevue
Image: courtesy of Domenique Ross
Images: courtesy of Joshuaa Cole

