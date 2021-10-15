HBCU Students Show Us Their Best Campus Style

HBCU students are known to dress to impress for class. If you take a look back at the hit television show A Different World, the cast is always dressed to the 9s and stylish. Whitley Gilbert was always on trend with her fashions and Denise Huxtable had her own personal style that stood out. It’s almost as if every day is a fashion show as students wear everything from luxury labels to thrifted clothing and are still fashion-forward. From following current fashion trends to creating their own the students are nothing short of stylish at all times. During the Tumblr era from 2010 – 2016, there were many pages dedicated to HBCU fashion where students could submit photos of themselves along with their social media handles.

For years to comes, students will continue to dress their butts off. Below, check out some of the fashionable looks from current students.

Image: courtesy of Ilahi Creary

Image: courtesy of Jacob Bellevue

Image: courtesy of Domenique Ross