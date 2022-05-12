The Co-Founders of The Black Hair Experience are Changing the Face of Experiential Museums

Alisha Brooks and Elizabeth Austin-Davis, co-founded The Black Hair Experience (TBHE), as an interactive selfie museum that showcases the evolution of black hair. With black beauty and hair remaining at the forefront of conversation, Brooks and Austin-Davis have made it their mission to promote self-love and bring nostalgic moments of Black hair and culture to life through an experiential selfie museum. The museum fuses the aesthetic of an art exhibit with the engagement of photo-worthy activations, all inspired by the beauty, stories, and culture because Black hair tells Black stories.

Image: courtesy of The Black Experience

Through 15 activations spread across 20,000 sq ft, attendees will experience a beautifully hand-crafted swing with handles made of large braids and twists, a product showcase with over 1,000 bottles of your favorite hair products dangling from the ceiling, an ode to women of color illustrating the beauty of hair with a spectacular collage, a Back Wall that captures the essence ofBlack childhood experiences, relatable displays of trips to beauty supply stores and salons, self-affirmations that every little Black girl needed, a live painter, and the list goes on.

“We’re bringing those nostalgic moments we all share when it comes to getting our hair right’ to life with Instagram-worthy spaces,” Brooks said. “We’ll be celebrating black hair culture across numerous installations. This is a culturally inclusive experience that provokes real-time connections through the universal symbol of hair,” Austin-Davis adds.

Image: courtesy of The Black Experience

After opening their first location in Atlanta, Georgia at the height of the pandemic, they have been able to expand and open locations in the DMV, Dallas and Austin, Texas, Los Angeles, and this August they will land in New York City.