Host and digital creator Natalie Manuel Lee sat down with EBONY cover star and Power 100 Honoree Letitia Wright for an intimate conversation at Soho House to discuss her spiritual journey and leading role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. For Lee's "In Conversation Series," the actress candidly opened up about the journey to finding her purpose within film, and revealed the weighty conviction she unearthed in order to bring forward the beloved character Shuri.

"In Conversation with Natalie Manuel Lee" is a digital series that bridges the gap between culture and foundation, by way of honest conversations with icons and influencers within their respective field. The mission for this series is to provide the viewers with tools that will help bring insight, hope, healing , transformation, empowerment and more. This series is available on GARDEN MEDIA, a platform that partners with individual talent, brands, and organizations to create revelatory content stemming from foundational testimonies and truths.

Check out the full conversation below: