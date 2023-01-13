We all can admit that the last few years have drained us. So much so that when it comes to our vacations, we want to do absolutely nothing. Travel booking platform Expedia recently conducted a study that revealed that more than half of Black travelers (53%) are feeling burnt out from the holiday frenzy and in need of some R&R. In fact, 96% of U.S. travelers plan to spend a portion of their next trip doing absolutely nothing.

"There's a time and place for an action-packed vacation itinerary, but our data shows the first trip after the hectic holiday season calls for a more relaxed agenda," says Melanie Fish, head of Expedia Group brands public relations.

If you can relate to this data a little too well, we've rounded-up some of the top tropical hotspots that fellow Black travelers are seeking out this year. Whether you spend your time lazying by the pool all day with drinks in hand or sleeping in a beach chair for hours as the ocean plays a soothing lullaby, you deserve to rest.

Costa Rica

Beach in Costa Rica. Image: courtesy of Expedia.

Pura Vida! Costa Rica is the quintessential destination for calm, relaxation, and doing absolutely nothing. Even more, the country’s many luxe eco lodges bring the perfect opportunity to unplug from the outside world, and take in the surrounding naturescape. When you are finally ready to "do," make your way to Limón, which is home to the area's highest concentration of Afro-Costa Ricans. Immerse yourself in the culture while also connecting with fellow Diasporans.

Fiji

Sunset in Taveuni, Fiji. Image: Douglas Peebles/Getty Images.

One of the most stunning tropical destinations on the planet, it's hard for Black travelers not to use this time as a "nothing-cation." If you really want to get the most out of your R&R, opt for one of the many over-water bungalows, including those at Navutu Stars Resort, located on the Yasawa Islands (an archipelago of Fiji). The resort offers private bures, straw-roofed huts overlooking the lagoon, and a 30-minute “welcome massage” to ease you right into your nothing plans.

Nevis

Nevis' Pinney's Beach with coconut palms and volcano in the distance. Image: Peter Phipp/Getty Images.

The calmer island belonging to the dual-island nation of St. Kitts and Nevis, many of your favorite celebrities use this as their R&R spot. Beyoncé and Oprah have spent time here, with many choosing the Four Seasons Resort-Nevis as their vacay digs. Doing nothing is a sanctioned activity, and the island even has its own word—liming– which means lounging around and chilling out with friends.

Portugal

Algarve, Portugal. Image: courtesy of Expedia.

There are many cities to choose when you decide to vacation in Portugal, but when you're simply looking to escape the busyness of life, you'll want to check out the country's Algarve region. Here, you'll find some of the most paradisaical beaches in the world. In the town of Lagos, Praia do Camilo will nearly take your breath away. The sun-kissed sand met with the unique rock formations that protrude from the ocean's surface will leave you in a trance for hours.

Thailand

Aerial view of tropical beach at sunset, Ko Samui, Thailand. Image: Matteo Colombo/Getty Images.

Koh Samui, an island in the Gulf of Thailand, is well known for luxurious wellness resorts, offering everything from basic massages to chakra-balancing and beyond. Add some spa treatments and a hammock nap to your agenda and watch as your stress melts away. The Banyan Tree Samui is the ultimate nothing-cation homebase, featuring open-air villas and a commitment to sustainability that has earned the property several awards and certifications.