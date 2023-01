It's start of the year and now is the time to give your wrist wardrobe a refresh; it'll help get your mind set right. From classic dress watches to sporty chronographs, we found a watch to suit your style. Below are 7 watches that we think would look good on your wrist any time of the year.

Citizen Carson Watch Price: $556 Shop at Citizen

Montblanc 1858 GMT Watch Price: $3730 Shop at Montblanc

Frederique Constant Smartwatch Price: $1195 Shop at Frederique Constant

Tag Heuer Carrera Price: $3,000 Shop at Tag Heuer

Oris Stainless Steel Watch Price: $1950 Shop at Oris

IWC Schaffhausen Aquatimer Automatic 42mm Stainless Steel Watch Price: $7000 Shop at Mr. Porter