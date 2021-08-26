by Jessika Ward

The Village Market ATL is best known for being an Atlanta staple and a space that serves as an economic vehicle for the Black community and Black-owned businesses. The Village Market is a plant-based marketplace that showcases the gifts and talents of socially conscious black entrepreneurs and artists. On any given day, a customer who visits The Village Market at Ponce City Market will be welcomed by an afro-centric atmosphere. Inside the store, one can find clothing, art, food, home interiors, and accessories all made and sold by black entrepreneurs.

Founded by Dr. Lakeysha “Key” Hallmon in 2016, The Village Market has facilitated over 4.2 millions dollars to Black-owned businesses and has worked with hundreds of Black businesses across the United States and the Bahamas. The market space serves as a direct pipeline for Black businesses, connecting Black-owned businesses in 38 states and 4 countries to engaged consumers, impactful resources, and dedicated community partners. The Village Market showcases several different types of businesses—from companies that sell apparel to companies that serve up food. Businesses have grown from 6-foot vendor tables to brick and mortar locations because of the support The Village Market provides.

The Village Market has a rigorous process of selecting entrepreneurs. There is a waiting list to become a vendor at The Village Market and Dr. Hallmon and her team generally seek and contact entrepreneurs they are interested in. However, there is an online application for interested entrepreneurs and referrals from the public are welcome.