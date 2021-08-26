ATL it’s time to turn up! Celebrate with us as we shine the spotlight on a few of our favorite Black-owned businesses, artists, and restaurants at the
Black-owned businesses throughout H-Town are strengthening the city’s social fabric. A pivotal location in Texas during and after slavery, Houston has maintained a thriving Black community since. From stylish boutiques to delicious eats, these local shops are continuing that tradition while pushing the culture forward.
675 Pnce De Leon Ave NE
www.thevillagemarketatl.com
IG: @thevillagemarketatl
by Jessika Ward
The Village Market ATL is best known for being an Atlanta staple and a space that serves as an economic vehicle for the Black community and Black-owned businesses. The Village Market is a plant-based marketplace that showcases the gifts and talents of socially conscious black entrepreneurs and artists. On any given day, a customer who visits The Village Market at Ponce City Market will be welcomed by an afro-centric atmosphere. Inside the store, one can find clothing, art, food, home interiors, and accessories all made and sold by black entrepreneurs.
Founded by Dr. Lakeysha “Key” Hallmon in 2016, The Village Market has facilitated over 4.2 millions dollars to Black-owned businesses and has worked with hundreds of Black businesses across the United States and the Bahamas. The market space serves as a direct pipeline for Black businesses, connecting Black-owned businesses in 38 states and 4 countries to engaged consumers, impactful resources, and dedicated community partners. The Village Market showcases several different types of businesses—from companies that sell apparel to companies that serve up food. Businesses have grown from 6-foot vendor tables to brick and mortar locations because of the support The Village Market provides.
The Village Market has a rigorous process of selecting entrepreneurs. There is a waiting list to become a vendor at The Village Market and Dr. Hallmon and her team generally seek and contact entrepreneurs they are interested in. However, there is an online application for interested entrepreneurs and referrals from the public are welcome.
110 North Avondale Rd
myfairsweets.com
IG: @myfairsweets
by Jessika Ward
My Fair Sweets is a boutique bakery and cake supply retailer based in Atlanta in the Vinings Area of the city near the Atlanta Braves Stadium and Cumberland Mall. The bakery specializes in unique and trendy desserts. Kandace Haywood, a native of Chicago who was working in the construction industry, started My Fair Sweets in 2011 when she thought of an idea to start a store that sells the desserts sold at the fair. Haywood not only makes fair food at her bakery, she also creates “crazy milkshakes” and custom cakes.
“That’s where the name came from,” said Haywood. “That same month the company I was working for closed their Atlanta office and laid off the whole team. With a push and some help from my best friend I decided to go for it.”
Haywood is a self taught baker and cook, but she is now known for her exquisite and over the top cake decorating by locals and celebrities. Haywood says there are several things that make My Fair Sweets special, amongst those is the bakery’s custom cakes and their cupcakes in a jar. This sweet shop also carries an assortment of cupcakes, macaroons, brownies, strawberry shortcake, cake slices, candy, and more.
“We treat you like family. Everybody is our cousin and best friend in our head,” said Haywood. “We treat you like we would want to be treated and we prepare your food the same way.”
by Jessika Ward
In 2011, Regina and Dwight Jackson started Power in Black with the purpose of having a legacy to leave their daughter, Akida, so they began selling t-shirts, hats, hoodies, and bags that have special and inspiring messages printed on them. Now, the clothing line that helps promote black pride in the African American community has over 200,000 Instagram followers and customers.
“Our business is special because we are empowering our community one t-shirt at a time,” said Jackson.
With messages like, “Black, Proud, and Educated” written on their products, Power in Black wants African Americans to recognize their power, spreading the word about Black strength through fashion. All of their products are printed in Stone Mountain, GA just outside of Atlanta by A Division of AMJ Screen Printing. “We have a vision and that vision is to empower our community and celebrate our beautiful culture” can be read on Power in Black’s website.
by Jessika Ward
The Gathering Spot is a private membership club rooted in community and culture. Ryan Wilson and TK Petersen founded The Gathering Spot in their D.C. apartment when they came to the conclusion that Black people had plenty of places to go where they were tolerated, but not many places to go to be celebrated. Now the hangout has been in business for 6 years. Wilson is an Atlanta native who became an entrepreneur during his time as a student at Georgetown Law School in Washington, DC. He turned down a job offer after law school to work on The Gathering Spot full time.
“The Gathering Spot was created to be a central hub for Black people to connect,” said Wilson. “We are in the community business more than anything else and our primary offering is membership to join the club.”
The Gathering Spot is built off its work that centers on curating programs, facilitating connections, and advocating for the pressing issues in our community. TGS has three locations, one in Washington, one in Los Angeles, and another in Atlanta at 384 Northyards Blvd NW in Building 100, Suite 190. The Atlanta location was the first location to open.
“The members of the club make the business special. We are truly in the community business and all of our success is rooted in the people that call the club home,” said Wilson.
Each club has a full service restaurant and bar, daily complimentary breakfast, a 24/7 workspace, culture talks, live music performance, and dinner experiences.
349 Decatur Street SE
breakfastatbarneys.com
IG: @breakfastatbarneys
by Jessika Ward
Breakfast At Barneys is a breakfast and brunch eatery that also serves as a daytime social club that offers comfort food in a highly designed and stylish atmosphere. Located at 349 Decatur Street SE, the Atlanta restaurant is known for having welcoming vibes and good music. Breakfast At Barneys is a family run business founded by “Barney” Lee Berry Jr & Dr. Rashad Sanford. The pair dreamed about creating a place to go during the day in downtown Atlanta that would bring folks from all backgrounds together to enjoy food and culture.
The breakfast joint has an all-day breakfast menu that features dishes including 24K Gold Pancakes complete with edible gold, New York Steak and Eggs, and French Toast. Beginning at 10 a.m., brunch options like Fried Catfish and Spicy Spaghetti; Lobster Mac and Greens; and Queen City Shrimp and Grits are added to the menu. The 78-seat space features plush booths and a bar, as well as outdoor seating.
Breakfast at Barney’s is open 7 days a week, opening at 7am and closing at 8pm. Reservations are not accepted and parking is free on weekdays. The brunch spot also has vegan items like their Pineapple Açaí Bowl, Vegan Yacht Toast, Vegan Steak or Vegan Meatloaf made with Impossible Meat, Vegan Beyond Meat spicy sausage, and fruit smoothies.
191 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW
tomdickandhank.com
IG: @TomDickandHank
by Jessika Ward
Known as an Atlanta “must eat”, Tom, Dick, and Hank is a fusion BBQ dining experience. Tom, Dick and Hank serves up backyard BBQ favorites like brisket, ribs, smoked chicken and pulled pork. Fresh veggies like squash and zucchini and other delicious side options are also on the menu. Tom, Dick, and Hank began as a food stand operated by Hank Johnson in the heart of Atlanta’s midtown. Now, the brand has two physical restaurants in Atlanta— one at 191 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW and another at 3807 Main St. The downtown location has two levels—the lower level features both a dining and a bar area, and has an earthy, rustic feel. While the upper-level patio, features an orange bar and displays a breathtaking view of the Atlanta skyline.
Tuesdays are good days to purchase inexpensive drinks. $4 tequila shots and $2 Miller High Life beers are on the menu as special items on Tuesday. Seafood lovers should try out the restaurant on Wednesday because the downtown location sells 10 oysters for $15 and the College Park location serves up a $10 Alaskan crab leg cluster with corn.