As a major hub of the slave trade, New Orleans has a long and complicated history when it comes to African-American culture. The Black community shaped much of what we know and love about The Big Easy, from its jazz roots to its award-winning Cajun and Creole cuisine. Investing in Black-owned businesses helps all of NOLA thrive, and in the wake of Hurricane Ida’s devastation, there are tons of restaurants, shops, and community-based organizations that need all the support they can get right now. Check out a few of our favorites.
by Jessika Ward
Baldwin and Company is an independent bookstore and coffee shop dedicated to promoting Black excellence. It serves as a center for learning and community-orientated engagement by offering thoughtfully curated books alongside high quality coffee, tea and pastries. All specialty lattes are made in house from unique recipes that include homemade syrups.
Owner DJ Johnson opened up the café in 2019 wanting to educate its patrons on systemic racism, Black history, and Black culture. He wanted to nourish the souls of the locals as well as their tummies. “More than just a product or service, we offer our customers an experience,” says Johnson. “They add character to our community and inspire interest in our customers.”
Open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Baldwin & Co. regularly hosts events with local and visiting authors.
Creole and Cajun dishes and foods are common in New Orleans. They may be the most recognized regional cuisines in the United States. Some of the dishes originated in NOLA, while others are common and popular in the city and its surrounding areas. Creole cuisine is a fusion of French, Spanish, West African, and Native American cooking that makes use of rich sauces, incorporating onions, bell peppers, celery, tomatoes, and okra.
Born and raised in New Orleans to a family of first generation Creoles, Vyoone Lewis, a fourth generation native of the city, opened her French and Creole restaurant in December of 2017 after turning an old abandoned historic warehouse building into the space that it is known as today. Only a few blocks from the famous Riverwalk shops, Vyoone’s—pronounced Vee-Ans—was born with the idea of bringing chic and unique French flair to the city’s Warehouse District. Sample fancy Gallic dishes or local treats like Crevettes et Gruau (snails in garlic parsley butter and white wine) and Crab Cake Benedict—from a menu written in French no less—while dining in the restaurant’s historic French quarter style courtyard.
As a New Orleans based serial entrepreneur, Larry Morrow, of the restaurant Morrow, is best known for being an event curator and marketer. He produces concerts, afterparties, weekly tastemaker mixers and star-studded annual events such as the NBA All-Star, NFL Super Bowl, Jazz Fest, and Sugar Bowl weekend parties—hosted by bold-faced celebs like Diddy, Floyd Mayweather, Drake, Rick Ross, and Meek Mill, to name a few. Now, through Treehouse, Morrow throws parties in his own club. Treehouse is an indoor-outdoor cocktail lounge with a premium hookah and food truck dining experience.
“I wanted to do something to bring excitement to the New Orleans party and nightlife scene,” shares Morrow. “What makes [the place] special is that there’s nothing like it in New Orleans. We’ve taken elements from night life experiences in larger markets and brought them back home.”
History has shown that African American bookstores have often been closely tied to its community’s movements. Like other historic Black-owned bookstores, the Community Book Center, located on Bayou Road in the city’s predominately Black 7th Ward, serves as a social hub for locals and specializes in works authored by Africans and the diaspora. It’s a perfect spot for the bookworm looking to be educated on race relations in America.
Founded over 30 years ago by Vera Warren-Williams, a Nawlins native, her Afrocentric establishment is dedicated to stocking its shelves with books written by authors of color, paintings by local African American artists, and African-centered fabric, jewels, and gifts.
The local landmark institution also hosts book signings, community meetings, book readings, and performances on a consistent basis and is available to schools, churches, and all members of the New Orleans community for events, book clubs, meetings, and book fairs.
Upon your arrival to the 35,000 square-foot Bywater-area art gallery and cultural space, you are greeted by a bright yellow façade decorated with a larger than life painting of a young Black girl. Once inside the creative center, you’ll witness art installations that expand, twist and rethink the concept of traditional museums.
Owner Brandon “B-Mike” Odums founded the space to showcase his own art— large-scale murals and paintings illustrating Black cultural icons and scenes from Nawlins Black culture —as well as those of other African American artists. The New Orleans-based visual artist engages in a transnational dialogue about the intersection of art and resistance through exhibitions, public programs, and public art works. As a public artist, he has collaborated with major organizations and public figures, including, Nike, Amnesty International, Colin Kaepernicks’ Know My Rights Camp, Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY, and New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.
To be sure, the atmosphere at Studio BE combined with its many arresting paintings, exemplary graphic art designs, and visionary installations and projects creates an empowering experience for those that venture in.
This Big Easy bar is dedicated to the memory of rhythm and blues singer Ernie K-Doe, who opened the original Mother in Law Lounge, the legendary live music spot, founded in 1994, that was destroyed during Hurricane Katrina. The neighborhood joint reopened its doors the following year and had a good run until the death of the then lounge’s owner, Antoinette K-Doe, Ernie’s widow, during Mardi Gras in 2009.
Musician Kermit Ruffins reopened the establishment five years later, renaming it Kermit’s Mother-In-Law Lounge. The exterior of the building is decorated with colorful art and murals depicting its new owner and local musicians. The spot, a historical icon in the local community, offers up New Orleans style cuisine amidst live music and DJ’d sets.
Located on the ground floor of an old house in Mid-City, Up & Adam Eatz is a new breakfast and lunch spot featuring an extensive menu of traditional dishes, soul food breakfast staples, and its own house specialties.
Married couple Christopher and Adam Ford, opened the eatery this year as a complement to their coffee brand Up & Adam Specialty Coffee, which they launched during the start of the pandemic. The Fords provide their customers everything they need to “Get Up and Adam.” And their customers seem to agree. Neighborhood regulars love to savor the pair’s rich coffee with shrimp & grits, catfish & grits, and chicken & waffles.
Explore the rich culture and history of NOLA with one of the five daily bus tours offered by 2nd Line Tours. With its plantation, swamp, spirits, culture or celeb homes tours, the company creates unique and memorable experiences with an authentic regional perspective.
Owner Dennis Morgan established the operation in 2017 and recently opened a storefront in March of this year. Visitors can learn about Creole history, cruise historic neighborhoods, explore working plantations, and gawk at the domiciles of the rich and famous .
“I wanted to create a tour company that people from all over the world would be able to relate to,” says Morgan. “We are a tour company that is not afraid to tell the rich history of New Orleans and elaborate on its rich culture.”
Tour pick-ups are available at hotels in the Greater New Orleans area.