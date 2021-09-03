New Orleans

by Jessika Ward

Baldwin and Company is an independent bookstore and coffee shop dedicated to promoting Black excellence. It serves as a center for learning and community-orientated engagement by offering thoughtfully curated books alongside high quality coffee, tea and pastries. All specialty lattes are made in house from unique recipes that include homemade syrups.

Owner DJ Johnson opened up the café in 2019 wanting to educate its patrons on systemic racism, Black history, and Black culture. He wanted to nourish the souls of the locals as well as their tummies. “More than just a product or service, we offer our customers an experience,” says Johnson. “They add character to our community and inspire interest in our customers.”

Open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Baldwin & Co. regularly hosts events with local and visiting authors.