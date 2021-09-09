by Jessika Ward

If you’re craving something sweet, take a peek at BCake NY’s Facebook page. There, you’ll find dreamy cakes fashioned to look like cameras, graduation caps, Chanel bags, and more. The Brooklyn bakery and cake supply sells custom confections that will blow you away with their intricate designs and magnificent taste. Founder Miriam Milord started making cakes for friends and families before founding her shop in 2009. The signature sweets are moist, with just the right amount of sweetness. Milord’s designs are inspired by the diverse art, people, and cultures of Brooklyn.

BCake NY has also amassed an impressive celebrity following. Rapper Cardi B tapped the shop to create an impossibly high rainbow tower cake for her daughter’s first birthday party. Other celebrity clientele includes Wendy Williams, LaLa Anthony, Fabulous, Jay-Z, and Al Sharpton.

Macaroons, cupcakes, cheesecakes, cookies, and push pops are among the other delectable treats offered. Visit BCake NY’s website for more information.