New York is beloved for its diversity, rich culture and cutting-edge style. Join host Johnathan Craig on the last stop of the EBONY Block Party, as we hit the streets of the Big Apple for a virtual celebration of Black family, entrepreneurship and community on September 11th at 8pm EST. Discover Black-owned businesses and vibe to tunes from local artists while discovering why NYC has long captivated people from all over the world. The EBONY Block Party is presented by Verizon and supported by Procter & Gamble and Coke Zero Sugar.
From Bedford-Stuyvesant to Harlem, many of New York’s neighborhoods are historical birthplaces of Black culture in America and have shaped much of what we love about the Big Apple. Black-owned businesses are an essential part of the fabric of NYC and there are tons of restaurants, shops, and community-based organizations to support. Check out a few of our favorites.
by Jessika Ward
If you’re craving something sweet, take a peek at BCake NY’s Facebook page. There, you’ll find dreamy cakes fashioned to look like cameras, graduation caps, Chanel bags, and more. The Brooklyn bakery and cake supply sells custom confections that will blow you away with their intricate designs and magnificent taste. Founder Miriam Milord started making cakes for friends and families before founding her shop in 2009. The signature sweets are moist, with just the right amount of sweetness. Milord’s designs are inspired by the diverse art, people, and cultures of Brooklyn.
BCake NY has also amassed an impressive celebrity following. Rapper Cardi B tapped the shop to create an impossibly high rainbow tower cake for her daughter’s first birthday party. Other celebrity clientele includes Wendy Williams, LaLa Anthony, Fabulous, Jay-Z, and Al Sharpton.
Macaroons, cupcakes, cheesecakes, cookies, and push pops are among the other delectable treats offered. Visit BCake NY’s website for more information.
Bedstuyfly
287 Ralph Avenue
Brooklyn, NY
1407 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY
www.bedstuyfly.com
IG: @bedstuyfly
by Jessika Ward
Established in 2009 by Stephen Usenbor, the independently owned and operated mens streetwear boutique is known for its colorful and bold designs. The shop offers a range of hip clothing for a night out on the town. Usenbor describes the brand’s aesthetic as “streetwear with a SoHo flair.” Bedstuyfly’s swanky décor offers an upscale yet unpretentious feel.
Sweatshirts range in price from $55 to $200, hats from $35 to $60, and jackets from $90 to $400. Customers range from Bed-Stuy locals to Staten Islanders and tourists who stop in to purchase clothing representing the Brooklyn brand.
The boutique sells Usenbor’s original designs, and also features burgeoning brands and luxury designer labels. Stock up on a range of cool hats, t-shirts, watches, sneakers and jeans by brands such as 10 Deep, Crooks and Castles, Rocksmith, Play Cloths and Cult of Individuality.
by Jessika Ward
Serving delicious seafood and plenty of ambiance, Rodney Bonds opened BK Lobster in 2018 after years of owning and operating other restaurants. Lobster rolls are the restaurants’ most coveted menu item. Offerings are named after prominent areas in Brooklyn—Coney Island, Flatbush, Bay Ridge, Ft Greene and BrownsvillIe. Additional menu favorites include Crab Legs, Lobster Alfredo Pasta, Lobster Mac & Cheese, The Grande Lobster, and Cheddar Bay Biscuits.
BKLobster recently added the fancy Golden Lobster Roll to the menu. The lobster roll is priced at $100 and includes a glass of 23K wine that sparkles with gold flakes. Perfect for date night, stop in for the the signature Flatbush Roll—a jerk sauce-infused treat inspired by Brooklyn’s Caribbean community.
The BK Lobster franchise offers a great entrée into business ownership for those looking to enter the food industry. Rooted in simple customer and simple machinery, savvy entrepreneurs can easily run a BK Lobster, once trained by the team. In addition to Brooklyn, there are BK Lobster restaurants in New Jersey, Virginia, Miami, Queens, Atlanta, and other cities and states.
Nature’s Lab
2063 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd
www.naturalsistersproducts.com
IG: @natureslabnyc
by Jessika Ward
Nature’s Lab’s Natural Sisters line was birthed by stylists at the Natural Sisters Hair Salon, who began creating hair and body products for their clients. All products are handmade in Harlem, New York.
“It wasn’t hard to understand that what most people look for in a good hair product is natural and safe ingredients, quality, efficiency, and reasonable prices – all at the same time. Finding a product that has it all is not easy,” the brand says on its website. “That’s when we decided to create our very own hair products!”
Rooted in the tenets of health, quality, and experience, the line offers effective buys at an accessible price point. All products are made with natural ingredients including honey, rosemary, peppermint, marshmallow root, sea moss, and other plants and essential oils.
The Mega Growth Hair Elixir is one of the Nature Lab’s most popular products. A potent formula containing over 20 herbs, 16 essential oils, and multiple extracts, consider it a must for your scalp. The serum stimulates hair follicles and strengthens.
Spiked and Spin
1171 Fulton Street Brooklyn, NY
www.spikedspin.com
IG: @spikedspin
by Jessika Ward
With the mission to educate, support, and mobilize people through every phase of their wellness journey, Spiked and Spin plays a critical role in reshaping health and wellness. Being a Black-owned fitness center, the gym is committed to improving generational health and diversifying the wellness space in terms of race, culture, body types, and socioeconomic backgrounds.
The spin center was founded in 2016 after Briana Thompson, an avid indoor cycler, realized that there was a diversity void in the boutique fitness space. She created an experience specifically with women of color in mind while still attracting a diverse crowd of followers. Her fitness center offers an unique experience that fosters community.
The hip-hop inspired spin class is said to be the first boutique cycling studio in Brooklyn’s Bedford Stuyvesant area. Spiked Spin encourages visitors to not only give their all on the bike, but more importantly in their everyday life. One hour of Turned-Up cardio will leave spinners more self-aware, confident, and stronger than ever.