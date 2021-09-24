Bloomberg – Page 2

|Eddie Murphy Inks Three-Film Deal With Amazon Studios|Syracuse University Signs Alliance Agreement With the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference|Coroner Identifies Body Found in Illinois River As Jelani Day|EBONY Rundown: Bipartisan Negotiations for George Floyd Police Reform Bill Fail, Saweetie to Host Sex-Positive Netflix Special, and More|The Family of Jelani Day Still Seeking Answers Weeks After His Disappearance|1 Student Killed, 2 Injured at Bus Stop Shooting In Louisville, Kentucky|Filmmaker Justin Simien Talks Rediscovering His Joy on the Last Season of ‘Dear White People’|Black Quarterbacks Are Gaining Ground in the NFL|Deion Sanders Offers To Help The Alcorn State Football Team With Athletic Trainers|Iconic Filmmaker and Author, Melvin Van Peebles Passes Away at 89

EBONY and Bloomberg Media present a multiplatform partnership that explores economic and societal inequities facing the Black community, and spotlights Black entrepreneurs and innovators who are shaping culture. Combining Bloomberg Equality’s data-driven approach to covering how global business leaders and policy makers are confronting gender, race and society, with EBONY‘s more than 75 years’ experience as one of the leading voices of the Black American perspective and in Black culture, tune in every week for a special curation of must-read stories, original videos, and business insights.

FROM BLOOMBERG EQUALITY

How Target Got Cozy With the Cops, Turning Black Neighbors Into Suspects

For years, America's most upbeat retailer funded surveillance to make inner cities safe- for some. Now it's trying to convince people of color that it's changed

Pfizer FDA Approval More Likely to Sway Black, Hispanic Holdouts

Mistrust has plagued the U.S. vaccination campaign, particularly among certain minority groups

Struggling News Industry Steps Up Recruitment of Diverse Leaders

Houston and Dallas become latest papers to make historic moves. Editors of color face challenges beyond tight newsroom budgets.

IDK joins Harvard to teach students fundamental knowledge about the music business - and tuition is free

Musician IDK’s No Label Academy is tuition-free and aimed to empower the next generation of artists of color

Joia Johnson is the third Black director to join Regions Financial's board

Women Gain on S&P 500 Bank Boards as Regions Adds Black Director

Home Depot Punished Staff For BLM Activism Labor Board Alleges

Home Depot punished staff for BLM activism, according to a complaint issued by federal labor board prosecutors

Late Covid Loans Hurt Recovery in Chicago’s Minority Neighborhoods

Bloomberg is tracking the economic recovery in minority communities across the country

Black Americans are Leaving the Workforce

Driving Their Jobless Rates Down

Biden Picks Damian Williams as First Black U.S. Attorney for Manhattan​

Damian Williams is the first Black Manhattan US Attorney

Schools Tap Stimulus Funds to Wipe Unpaid Fees for Low-Income Students

Thousands have had their balances cleared in recent weeks.

Post- Apartheid Inequality Sparks Frustration and Fury in South Africa

Declining welfare payments threaten further social unrest.

In a City Split Along Race, Black D.C. Workers See Strong Economic Recovery

Bloomberg is tracking the economic recovery in minority communities across the country.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

