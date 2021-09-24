Bloomberg – Page 2

EBONY and Bloomberg Media present a multiplatform partnership that explores economic and societal inequities facing the Black community, and spotlights Black entrepreneurs and innovators who are shaping culture. Combining Bloomberg Equality’s data-driven approach to covering how global business leaders and policy makers are confronting gender, race and society, with EBONY‘s more than 75 years’ experience as one of the leading voices of the Black American perspective and in Black culture, tune in every week for a special curation of must-read stories, original videos, and business insights.
For years, America's most upbeat retailer funded surveillance to make inner cities safe- for some. Now it's trying to convince people of color that it's changed
Mistrust has plagued the U.S. vaccination campaign, particularly among certain minority groups
Houston and Dallas become latest papers to make historic moves. Editors of color face challenges beyond tight newsroom budgets.
Musician IDK’s No Label Academy is tuition-free and aimed to empower the next generation of artists of color
Women Gain on S&P 500 Bank Boards as Regions Adds Black Director
Home Depot punished staff for BLM activism, according to a complaint issued by federal labor board prosecutors
Bloomberg is tracking the economic recovery in minority communities across the country
Driving Their Jobless Rates Down
Damian Williams is the first Black Manhattan US Attorney
Thousands have had their balances cleared in recent weeks.
Declining welfare payments threaten further social unrest.
