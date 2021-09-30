|Ibram X. Kendi Wins 2021 MacArthur ‘Genius’ Grant, and Is 1 of 11 African American Recipients|Ciara and Russell Wilson Announce The Release of Their First Children’s Book|SheaMoisture and Tina Knowles-Lawson Launch Salon Innovation Fund for Stylists|To That Peace That You Have to Make As an Over 35-Year-Old Single Woman With No Kids|EBONY Exclusive: Nikole Hannah-Jones on Her March on Washington Film Festival Award and the Nation’s Critical Race Theory Controversy|Residents of a Virginia Beach Neighborhood Are Subject to Constant Racism From Their Neighbor|5 Sculptural Nightstands You’ll Want From Urban Outfitters|Rep. Karen Bass Announces Candidacy for Mayor of Los Angeles|LeBron James Confirms He’s Fully Vaccinated Despite Early Skepticism|Op-Ed: The Problem with White Writers Writing Black Stories

EBONY and Bloomberg Media present a multiplatform partnership that explores economic and societal inequities facing the Black community, and spotlights Black entrepreneurs and innovators who are shaping culture. Combining Bloomberg Equality’s data-driven approach to covering how global business leaders and policy makers are confronting gender, race and society, with EBONY‘s more than 75 years’ experience as one of the leading voices of the Black American perspective and in Black culture, tune in every week for a special curation of must-read stories, original videos, and business insights.

FROM BLOOMBERG EQUALITY

PREV
NEXT

Schools Tap Stimulus Funds to Wipe Unpaid Fees for Low-Income Students

Thousands have had their balances cleared in recent weeks.

READ MORE

Post- Apartheid Inequality Sparks Frustration and Fury in South Africa

Declining welfare payments threaten further social unrest.

READ MORE

In a City Split Along Race, Black D.C. Workers See Strong Economic Recovery

Bloomberg is tracking the economic recovery in minority communities across the country.

READ MORE
PREV
NEXT
Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

/news-menu/ header

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.