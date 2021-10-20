|Dawn Staley Is a Game-changer as a Player, Coach and in the Pay Equity Convo for Women|Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds Opens Up About How His Mother’s Bout With Alzheimer’s Disease Shook Up His World|Biden Administration Seeks to Create Strong ‘Cycle of Wealth’ for Black Americans With Build Back Better Plan|White House Sets Record Straight on HBCU Funding|Montgomery Honors Matriarchs of Reproductive Medicine With Monument|Charles Harbison and Banana Republic Come Together to Launch a Sustainable Clothing Collection|Wayne Brady to Host Ebony’s Power 100 Awards Gala|The Body of Christina Nance Has Been Found in an Unoccupied Police Van|Instagram’s The Darkest Hue Addresses The Nuances of Colorism Within Our Community|Remy Ma Talks Finding Redemption in Her Film Debut

EBONY and Bloomberg Media present a multiplatform partnership that explores economic and societal inequities facing the Black community, and spotlights Black entrepreneurs and innovators who are shaping culture. Combining Bloomberg Equality’s data-driven approach to covering how global business leaders and policy makers are confronting gender, race and society, with EBONY‘s more than 75 years’ experience as one of the leading voices of the Black American perspective and in Black culture, tune in every week for a special curation of must-read stories, original videos, and business insights.

FROM BLOOMBERG EQUALITY

PREV
NEXT

In a City Split Along Race, Black D.C. Workers See Strong Economic Recovery

Bloomberg is tracking the economic recovery in minority communities across the country.

READ MORE
PREV
NEXT
Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

/news-menu/ header

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!