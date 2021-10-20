EBONY and Bloomberg Media present a multiplatform partnership that explores economic and societal inequities facing the Black community, and spotlights Black entrepreneurs and innovators who are shaping culture. Combining Bloomberg Equality’s data-driven approach to covering how global business leaders and policy makers are confronting gender, race and society, with EBONY‘s more than 75 years’ experience as one of the leading voices of the Black American perspective and in Black culture, tune in every week for a special curation of must-read stories, original videos, and business insights.