|Georgia’s GOP Purges Black Democrats From Local Election Board|Indiana Bank Settles Housing Loan Discrimination Lawsuit|Congressional Panel to Investigate Astroworld Festival Tragedy|Blue Ivy’s Narration of ‘Hair Love’ Wins Voice Arts Award|12 Festive Holiday Experiences to See and Do This Year|U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins Denied Federal Protection After Receiving Death Threats|Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jessica Henwick Talk ‘Matrix Resurrections’|California is Investigating Google for Discrimination Against Black Female Workers|EBONY Rundown: Student Loan Payment Pause Extended, FDA Authorizes First COVID Antiviral Treatment Pill, and More|Video: The Black Tattoo Master Building a Movement in Atlanta

EBONY and Bloomberg Media present a multiplatform partnership that explores economic and societal inequities facing the Black community, and spotlights Black entrepreneurs and innovators who are shaping culture. Combining Bloomberg Equality’s data-driven approach to covering how global business leaders and policy makers are confronting gender, race and society, with EBONY‘s more than 75 years’ experience as one of the leading voices of the Black American perspective and in Black culture, tune in every week for a special curation of must-read stories, original videos, and business insights.

FROM BLOOMBERG EQUALITY

PREV
NEXT

In a City Split Along Race, Black D.C. Workers See Strong Economic Recovery

Bloomberg is tracking the economic recovery in minority communities across the country.

READ MORE
PREV
NEXT
Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

/news-menu/ header

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!