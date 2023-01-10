The Marley Family & Terrapin Station Entertainment have announced the U.S. debut of the official Bob Marley One Love Experience.​ The acclaimed experiential adventure kicks off with a special VIP event and an exclusive performance by Bob Marley’s grandson, Skip Marley, along with newly signed Universal Canada/Tuff Gong Collective recording artist King Cruff, at Ovation Hollywood ​in Los Angeles ​on January 26, 2023.

The famed musician’s extraordinary life is shared through several interactive sections that reside in the​ 15,000-square-foot​ One Love curated space. Experiences include the “Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Bob Marley Archive,” a collection of previously unseen photographs, rare memorabilia and various other surprises such as the world’s largest indoor vinyl record celebrating Legend, the 1984 compilation album by Bob Marley and the Wailers.

A curated playlist of Marley’s music can be heard via headphones in the “Soul Shakedown” studio, creating a silent dance party for all who enter. It’s an exclusive ticket backstage in the “Next Gen Zone,” which celebrates the Marley family, legacy, philanthropy and influence. The exhibition also features the work of acclaimed street artists such as Mr. Brainwash, The Postman, Camoworks and Idiotbox—shining a spotlight on Marley’s influence on the art form.

One trippy section of the experience is the “One Love Forest,” a multi-sensory recreation​ ​of Marley’s homeland, Jamaica, complete with a cannabis garden and a giant marijuana joint.

The Bob Marley One Love Experience first launched in London at the famed Saatchi Gallery in February 2022. Following an acclaimed and highly successful ten-week U.K. stint, it spent 16 weeks at Lighthouse Immersive Artspace in Toronto, Canada.

Guided tours of One Love start at 4:20 p.m. on weekends, and there will be additional special events at the experience to celebrate Bob Marley’s birthday on February 6.

Tickets for The Bob Marley One Love Experience are available at www.bobmarleyexp.com.