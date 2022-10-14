Voters can now rep one of their favorite Black politicians and stay fashionable at the same time. Viral handbag designer and EBONY Power100 Style Curator awardee Brandon Blackwood and Honor Roll have teamed up with Stacey Abrams' on voter merch. The accessories and apparel brands have designed T-shirts, hoodies and tote bags for sale with proceeds going towards the Stacey Abrams for Governor campaign.

Abrams, who’s running for governor of Georgia, recently shared in a statement how excited she was to partner with the two Black-owned businesses on clothing and accessories that she feels “represent the values and authenticity” of her campaign. Abrams is no stranger to supporting small businesses and highlighting entrepreneurs of color.

“It’s been a pleasure to create something special for such an inspiring person, we are honored to partner with her campaign for Governor,” shared Blackwood.

Added Honor Roll's co-founders Blair Caffey and Chris Duncan, "Our motto, ‘excellence is a process,’ is all about striving for greatness no matter how insurmountable the odds may seem, and this is what we see in Stacey Abrams,”

“We are proud to use our skills to design items that align with the culture and our next governor!” they continued.



Prices for the merchandise ranges up to $65 and can be purchased at store.staceyabrams.com/collabs/.

Image: courtesy of Stacey Abrams/One Georgia.



Image: courtesy of Stacey Abrams/One Georgia.



Image: courtesy of Stacey Abrams/One Georgia.



Image: courtesy of Stacey Abrams/One Georgia.



