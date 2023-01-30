Comedian Rickey Smiley has announced the passing of his son Brandon Smiley, reports Fox 13. He was 32.

Rickey confirmed the passing of his eldest son in a post on Instagram as he prepared to travel to Birmingham.

"I hate to announce this, but I just want to give it to you before you hear it in the streets," Rickey said in the post. "My son Brandon Smiley has passed away this morning."

Rickey asked for prayers for Brandon’s mother and siblings during this difficult time.

"I just want all my cousins and different family members to pray, be strong, and I’m OK," he continued. "Pray for my son's mother and my son’s siblings, everybody that was raised with Brandon."

As the video went on, Rickey explained that he knows how his grandfather felt after his father’s passing.

“Now I see … why he felt the way he felt,” Rickey explained. “My granddaddy went through this s–t with my dad and somehow, here I am going through the same thing my grandparents went through. So just pray for our family.”

No details were disclosed regarding Brandon’s cause of death.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin took to Twitter to share his condolences with the Smiley family.

“I’m devastated to hear that my friend @RickeySmiley has lost his son Brandon,” the tweet read. “Rickey has given so much to our city; this is the time when we need to give back to him. Join me in wrapping our arms around him & his family during this difficult time. We’re praying for you, Rickey.”

Brandon followed in his father's footsteps and became an actor and comedian. He appeared on The Rickey Smiley Show, which aired on TV One from 2012-2014.

Brandon is survived by his father Rickey, his mother Brenda, his siblings and his three-year-old daughter Storm.

We at EBONY extend our prayers and deepest condolences to the family and friends of Brandon Smiley.