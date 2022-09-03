Last Sunday, rapper and mogul Nicki Minaj received the Video Vanguard award at the MTV Video Music Awards. The award, originally known as the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award, presented to Minaj while she hosted the awards ceremony. Days later Bratz, the toy doll company posted an image of a Nicki Minaj doll fitted in a similar outfit like thet she wore at the VMAs to its IG. There’s no word yet if they will produce the doll for the public to purchase, but if they do we know the Barbz stans will be the first in line to cop it.
