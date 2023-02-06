Uncle Drew is heading to Texas.

After demanding to be traded last Friday, Kyrie Irving along with Markieff Morris have been shipped to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, and second-round picks in 2027 and 2029, reports ESPN.

When news of the trade request went public, the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Clippers were considered top contenders to land Irving before the Mavericks swooped with their offer. According to NBA reporter Chris Haynes, the Nets' ownership was set on not sending Irving to the Lakers which was reportedly his preferred destination.

On Twitter, Irving said goodbye to the Nets by thanking the fan base for their support over the past four years.

"Thank you NetsWorld fans and supporters for the Love on and off the court," Irving wrote in a tweet on Monday morning. "I will forever be grateful I got to live out my dream I had as a Kid with y'all. It will always be Love from me and my family."

Before being traded, Irving was seeking a four-year, $198.5 million maximum extension available to him until June 30 from Brooklyn, according to sources. With the Mavericks, he’ll be eligible to sign a two-year, $83 million extension before the June 30 deadline. If he doesn't sign with the Mavericks this summer, he will be an unrestricted free agent.

While his talent is other-worldly and undeniable, off-the-court distractions made Irving’s tenure in Brooklyn a tumultuous one. In four seasons of being paired with his close friend Kevin Durant, Irving played in less than 150 games. During the 2020-21 season, Irving reportedly lobbied players to not play at NBA Bubble in Orlando. He refused to get vaccinated which caused him to miss a majority of the games in the 2021-22 season and was suspended for 8 games for posting a link to an anti-Semitic film on Twitter in November 2022 in which he initially refused to apologize for.

After serving his suspension, the former NBA champion was playing some of the best basketball of his career. This season, Irving was averaging 27.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.3 assists.

For the eighth time, Irving was named an NBA All-Star this season.