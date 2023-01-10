Afrobeats superstars Burna Boy and Wizkid are set to headline the U.S.'s first Afro Nation Festival, which will take place in Miami, reports Variety.

An annual celebration of music from across the African diaspora, the event has been called “the world’s biggest Afrobeats festival." It will be held at the Loan Depot Park in Miami on May 27, 2023 and May 28, 2023.

Other performers of the festival include Nigerian musicians Rema and Asake, dancehall artists Beenie Man, CKay, BNXN, Dadj, and Black Sherif. Also, Franglish, Nelson Freitas, Gyakie, and Nissi, are slated to appear at the two-day event.

Per the news release, more performers will be added in the coming months.

Afro Nation has gained a reputation for being one of the premier music festivals across the globe. Last year, festivals were held in Puerto Rico, Ghana, and Portugal ,where 40,000 concert-goes were in attendance on the beaches of Portimão as Wizkid, Burna Boy and Megan Thee Stallion headlined the event.

Tickets for the festival go on sale on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 1 p.m. EST.

