Nikki Porcher, the founder of Buy From a Black Woman (BFABW), a charitable organization that equips Black women with the tools and resources they need to be successful, is running for Black women business owners, literally. Her organization is an official charity partner with the TCS New York City Marathon, and she’ll be taking on the 26.2 miles on November 6, 2022. “I’m grateful and honored to be running the New York City Marathon for Black women business owners,” says Porcher. “Black women are so deserving,”

The race is especially poignant for Porcher, who was once told she’d never be able to take on such an endeavor. After shattering her kneecap in 2013, doctors said that she would walk with a limp.

“I was told that I’d never be able to run for long periods of time,” she says. “As Black women, we’re often told what our limitations are. The only limits I have are the ones I put on myself.”

Determined to regain her power, Porcher began running half-marathons across different states. Her goal is to run a race in all 50 (she has completed 16 half marathons across the country so far). She created Buy From a Black Woman while prepping for a half marathon in 2015, after visiting a marketplace with no Black female vendors.

"I was the only Black woman in the room, which led to me blogging and then starting a nonprofit. So, I’m not only running this marathon, but I’m running as a charity runner for the nonprofit I created because I missed my flight heading to run a marathon. It doesn’t get more full circle than this,” she says.

Porcher has been doing 15-mile-plus runs to prep for the big day. She also has an unusual snack to get her through runs. “I’ve been collecting mustard packets and when I tell you they taste like candy in the middle of a run...” she muses on Instagram, adding that they are also great for leg cramps.

Along with participating in the race, Buy From a Black Woman is taking over the Mile 16 water station and hosting a party on the pavement to celebrate all the runners that day.

“Buy Black” consciousness-consumerism is not new, but it is still a necessity. While Black women have been starting businesses at a faster rate than women-owned businesses in general in the past five years, 21 percent in comparison to 43 percent, their overall annual sales are five times smaller, according to the Federal Reserve.

Support Buy From a Black Woman (BFABW) by donating to their fundraiser for the NYC Marathon, or by volunteering with them for the event.