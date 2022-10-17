Megan Thee Stallion made her debut as SNL's host this past Saturday night and she understood the assignment. Per usual, Meg's hair and make up were on point and her outfit was fly. And our girl, did her thing with her monologue and performance of her hit song "Anxiety."

After the show the Houston hottie hopped over to the after party in an all white custom Balmain dress and a pair of sexy, pointed toe ostrich-feather-trim heels by Kendall Miles. The label's "Posh" pumps are currently trending on social now, so hurry up and grab yourself a pair before they're sold out!