Anthony Mackie, Marvel’s new “Captain America”, teamed up with GAF, the nation’s largest roofing manufacturer, for an initiative supporting long-term disaster resilience in the Gulf Region, starting with his hometown of New Orleans. For Mackie, who helped support his family’s NOLA-based roofing business before becoming an actor, this cause is especially meaningful.

Image: courtesy of GAF

Through Mackie’s partnership with GAF, he will lead a team to work with local nonprofit partners and homeowners to repair and replace 150 roofs in the 7th Ward. Next, the group is committed to removing blue tarps and repairing/replacing 500 roofs throughout the Gulf Region. Also, the team will also focus on training members of the community in essential roofing skills, through the GAF Roofing Academy, and providing resources to non-profit partners to employ these individuals as they support these rebuilding efforts.

Speaking on the initiative, Mackie said, “Growing up, I spent summers working on roofs with my family, so I know how important this work is to keeping families safe and building stronger communities,” said Mackie. “Everyone deserves a roof over their head, and I’m proud to be working with GAF to give back to my hometown and ensure we withstand the next storm.”

Launched in 2020, the GAF Community Matters initiative first has already helped repair roofs on over 3,000 homes. It is a part of the company’s ongoing commitment to invest $25 million through 2025 to leveraging the company’s expertise, resources and products and help build more resilient communities, shelter, and workforce. Ultimately, GAF’s goal is to make communities feel more prepared to respond to extreme weather events.

To learn more about GAF Community Matters visit www.GAF.com/CommunityMatters.