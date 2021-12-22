Founder of Black Girls Code Removed as Head of Non-Profit by Board Directors

Kimberly Bryant, the founder of Black Girls Code, has been removed as head of the nonprofit by its board, Business Insider reports.

In an emailed statement obtained by Insider, the board explained that Bryant remains on the company’s staff while “serious allegations of workplace impropriety are being investigated.” Until a permanent executive director is appointed, an interim will be brought on to manage the nonprofit.

Bryant took to Twitter to respond to news of her removal.

“Press release: so it’s 3 days before Christmas and you wake up to discover the organization YOU created and built from the ground up has been taken away by a rogue board with no notification,” her post read.

Founding Black Girls Code in 2011, Bryant previously worked in biotech and pharmaceuticals. The “nonprofit runs workshops, summer camps, and other programs to encourage Black girls to learn technology skills in areas such as web design, app development, and robotics.”

Based in Oakland, California, Black Girls Code has 30,000 participants in 16 cities across the country. Since it’s inception, the non-profit has garnered support from major corporations such as Google, Facebook, IBM, and Nike.

While Bryant has been dismissed from her position, Stacy Brown-Philpot, the former CEO of TaskRabbit and a member of the SoftBank Opportunity Fund’s investment committee; Sherman Whites, a director at the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, a nonprofit that supports entrepreneurship; and Heather Hiles, the founder of ed-tech company Pathbrite and the managing director of the venture firm Black Ops VC, all remain on the board.

Karla Monterroso, the former CEO of Code2040, a nonprofit focused on racial equity in the tech industry, took to Twitter to state her disillusionment with the treatment of Bryant by the board.

“This is an unfathomable mess handled in the most unjust way humanly possible to a woman who was a huge part of building this movement,” she wrote.