Brooklyn Florist Uses Blooms to Celebrate City’s Iconic BedStuy Neighborhood

LaParis Phillips became an entrepreneur with a single mission—to have the ability to take her future into her own hands. And she’s done that as the owner and principal designer of Brooklyn Blooms, a floral design studio in Bedford-Stuyvesant with two locations that creates blooms inspired by fashion, nature and art. This week, in celebration of Valentine’s Day the lifelong designer launched a “LOVEDay” campaign, promoting the concept of love 7 days a week, 365 days of the year. “That means flowers can be for any day,” Phillips tells EBONY, “not just Vday.”

Phillips is just one of the creatives Michaels Stores is amplifying this February in honor of Black History Month. “Our mission at Michaels is to empower every maker to bring their creative dreams to life. We also share the belief that everyone has a seat at our craft table,” says Richard Armour, Senior Vice President of eCommerce at The Michaels Companies. “During Black History Month specifically, we identify Makers and projects that celebrate Black culture and heritage and showcase these items and people prominently in our stores and online.”

Phillips originally wanted to be in the fashion industry, but she found her footing amongst the flowers. “I’m moved by the color and the uniqueness of the flower,” Phillips says. “I’m also drawn to flowers and foliage that gives me movement. So I can say this is the foundation of all of the [floral] collections at Brooklyn Blooms.” One of the studio’s most popular offerings are its flowers inspired by Brooklyn—BedStuy specifically. It includes arrangements named after streets in the borough.

As a Michaels Maker, Phillips, who admits to purchasing most of her supplies from the crafting giant, has the advantage of being showcased in its stores and further promoting her business. “I’ve had a few people send me photos of them by my marketing at various Michael’s stores and it‘s special to see that,” Phillip says. “It’s also just been great for overall brand awareness.”

Beyond that, Armour says the store engages with Black Makers in its Michaels Maker Circle where they are able to get feedback on what Michaels can do more of or do better. “We also bring Black Makers opportunities to grow their businesses and influence. To empower our diverse group of Makers, Michaels is continuing to invest in technology, products and services to further support them in bringing their creative dreams to life.”