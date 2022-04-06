Our Girl Rihanna Is on Forbes’ Annual World’s Billionaires List

Grammy Award-winner and business mogul Rihanna made her debut on the annual Forbes’ World’s Billionaires list, Forbes reports. She is No. 1729 on the list with an estimated net worth of $1.7 billion.

Becoming the first person from Barbados to ever make Forbes’ list, Rihanna’s wealth was amassed through her hugely successful Fenty Beauty cosmetics line, which generated more than $550 million in revenue in 2020. Additionally, she has a 30% stake in the Savage x Fenty lingerie line, which raised money at a $1 billion valuation in February 2021.

With the success of her business holdings, Rihanna is now the wealthiest female musician.

In an interview with the New York Times, Rihanna reflected on her success as a Black businesswoman.

“It’s tricky because it’s hard to even accept that’s where you’re at because I know where I’ve come from,” she said. “At the same time, it feels good to be able to inspire young women and boys, who like me, come from humble beginnings, who come from parents who are immigrants or who are immigrants themselves, to be able to do this.”

Other notable entries onto the list are Oprah Winfrey at No. 1,196 ($2.6 billion); Kanye West at No. 1,513 ($2 billion); Jay-Z at No. 2,076 ($1.3 billion); and Tyler Perry at No. 2,578 ($1 billion).