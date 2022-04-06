|Naturi Naughton Weds Longtime Love Two Lewis|Our Girl Rihanna Is on Forbes’ Annual World’s Billionaires List|Obama Returns to the White House to Celebrate the Affordable Care Act|West Elm and Designer Hana Getachew Collab on an Ethopian-Inspired Home Collection|Bishop T.D. Jakes Discusses His New Lifetime Movies ‘Wrath’ and ‘Greed’|Allen Iverson Launches New Cannabis Line|Biden Administration Extends Pause on Student Loan Payments Through August|New York Urban League Honors Corporate Diversity With Half-Day Symposium|Shop These Gentle, Eco-Friendly Products for Your Baby|Five States Predicted to Become Majority Minority by End of Decade

Rihanna-4622
Image: Mike Coppola/Getty Images.
Grammy Award-winner and business mogul Rihanna made her debut on the annual Forbes’ World’s Billionaires list, Forbes reports. She is No. 1729 on the list with an estimated net worth of $1.7 billion.

Becoming the first person from Barbados to ever make Forbes’ list, Rihanna’s wealth was amassed through her hugely successful Fenty Beauty cosmetics line, which generated more than $550 million in revenue in 2020. Additionally, she has a 30% stake in the Savage x Fenty lingerie line, which raised money at a $1 billion valuation in February 2021.

With the success of her business holdings, Rihanna is now the wealthiest female musician.

In an interview with the New York Times, Rihanna reflected on her success as a Black businesswoman.

“It’s tricky because it’s hard to even accept that’s where you’re at because I know where I’ve come from,” she said. “At the same time, it feels good to be able to inspire young women and boys, who like me, come from humble beginnings, who come from parents who are immigrants or who are immigrants themselves, to be able to do this.”

Other notable entries onto the list are Oprah Winfrey at No. 1,196 ($2.6 billion); Kanye West at No. 1,513 ($2 billion); Jay-Z at No. 2,076 ($1.3 billion); and Tyler Perry at No. 2,578 ($1 billion).

