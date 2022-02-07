Dalana Brand Is Named Chief People and Diversity Officer of Twitter

Dalana Brand has been named the chief people and diversity officer of Twitter. In her new role, she will lead the company’s Global People Team, as well as “inclusion, diversity, equity, and accessibility initiatives while working with executive management and the Board of Directors to support the company’s strategic direction.”

Since joining Twitter in 2018, Brand has served as Vice President of People Experience and Head of Inclusion & Diversity. She became the first Black woman and third Black C-Suite executive since Twitter became a publicly-traded company in 2013

“We are on a journey to become the world’s most inclusive, diverse, equitable, and accessible technology company, which is key to serving the public conversation,” Brand said in a statement. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to lead the company’s global workforce and accelerate the progress we’ve made to create the best, most inclusive people experience for everyone at Twitter.”

With years of executive experience, Brand will give leadership to various initiatives such as “expanding Twitter’s decentralized work strategy, creating an inclusive environment for employees around the world regardless of where they work, as well as prioritizing transparency and accountability throughout the company through initiatives like pay transparency. “ Additionally, she will continue work on Twitter’s 2025 Vision, which is an ambitious plan to increase representation benchmarks for a more inclusive, diverse, and equitable future for the company. Recently, Twitter has been lauded for its track record in prioritizing flexibility and choice for expanding the number of women, Black, and Latinx employees in 2021.

Before joining Twitter, Dalana was Vice President of Total Rewards for Electronic Arts, and held several senior leadership positions at the Whirlpool Corporation in her nine-year tenure. One of the hallmarks of her career is creating and developing global people programs that promote a fair and inclusive culture that advances the overall business strategy.

Currently, Brand serves as a board member of ColorComm, Compass Family Services, and Enterprise for Youth. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in finance and a Master of Business Administration with a dual degree in finance and human resources from Michigan State University.