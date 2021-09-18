|LeBron James To Release ‘I Promise’ Documentary On YouTube Originals|Ghetto Gastro’s Gastronomical Offers Better-For-You Versions of Grocery Shopping List Staples|Introducing EBONY’s HBCU STEM Queens Competition|EBONY Rundown: T.I. and Tiny Won’t be Charged in Alleged 2005 Sexual Assault, Biden Responds to Growing Violence in Ethiopia with Executive Order, and More|Scarface Receives Kidney Transplant From His Son|Black Iowa Police Chief Facing Hostility After Making Changes in the Department|Logan Browning on How Playing Samantha White on ‘Dear White People’ Has Opened Her Eyes to the World At Large|Simone Biles Gives Emotional Testimony About the FBI Enabling Sexual Abuse|Harlem Hellfighters Receive a Congressional Gold Medal|EBONY Rundown: Gabrielle Union Recalls Feeling “Broken” After D. Wade Conceived a Baby With Another Woman, Trinidad and Tobago Health Minister Rebukes Nicki Minaj, and More

Ghetto Gastro’s Gastronomical Offers Better-For-You Versions of Grocery Shopping List Staples

Jon Gray
Image: Jon Gray

Jon Gray of Ghetto Gastro has joined forces with Hornitos Tequila to bring forth his latest venture, Gastronomical—a “platform that aims to take iconic product staples that have lined the shelves for decades, and to craft affordable, better-for-you versions that never compromise on quality or taste,” according to a press release obtained by EBONY.

“Packing bags and delivering groceries at my neighborhood supermarket was my first entrepreneurial pursuit. With a little help from Hornitos Tequila,” said Gray of the initiative in a statement. “I’m going back to where it all started to challenge the idea that ethnic food needs to be low quality or unhealthy. It’s time to flood the streets with flavor.”

All Gastronomical products are vegan, non-GMO, and made from organic roots and grains. They are also free from artificial additives and preservatives.

“With the pause of the pandemic, we had the time to think about my next project. We started workshopping what would end up being Gastronomical and my homie linked me with the Hornitos Tequila Shot Fund and the rest is history,” Gray tells EBONY. “I’m typically skeptical but the Shot Fund is about helping entrepreneurs trying to shake things up,” Gray went on, “We’re interested in shifting the paradigm of packaged food.”

The first offering on the platform is the Wavy Waffle + Pancake, which is a pancake and waffle mix. It comes in four flavors—Ancestral Roots, Toasted Matcha, Chocolate and Red Velvet—and retails at $20.

The new venture is part of Gray’s continued efforts to stand up to food apartheid. The Bronx-raised entrepreneur cited that much of his work is grounded in the “idea that everybody has to eat and that “the world can change for the better through breaking bread.”

“I think a lot of design crimes can go unnoticed,” Gray says of food inequality as an inconspicuous form of systemic racism. “Thinking of redlining or the east sides of inner cities. Food apartheid is very real and is not an accident.”

He goes on, “Food is a soft power tool and can be utilized as a force of evil or as a force to resist oppression. I look to the work of The Black Panther Party and Fanny Lou Hammer for reference.”

See Also
Casey R. Kelley, Founder of Blended Designs Lays Out “The Blueprint” on Starting and Scaling A Business

Gray’s partnership with Hornitos Tequila is part of the brand’s The Shot Fund—a multi-year investment initiative founded to support creative entrepreneurs launch their business ventures.

To learn more about Gastronomical or to place your order for the Wavy Waffle, click here.

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.