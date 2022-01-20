This Black-Owned Market Is Bringing Healthy Food Directly to Your Door

As the world continues to go digital, we are learning that this new landscape allows for increased accessibility for all people. When applied to facets of our community that are systematically limited such as access to healthy and sustainable food resources, it changes the game. This mindset encouraged the formation of Nourish + Bloom in Fayetteville, Georgia. Opening January 21, 2022, Nourish+ Bloom is the first grocery market of its kind to touch the South.

Owners Jamie Michael Hemmings and Jilea Hemmings began to navigate the food industry space following the autism diagnosis of their eldest son. Understanding that not everyone had access to healthy food options 24/7, they were encouraged to launch their new food venture. Through robotic delivery and a contactless, autonomous shopping experience, the business is on a mission to make eating healthy convenient, which is a luxury they believe should be afforded to everyone. What could be better than being environmentally conscious and inclusive for all?

With an emphasis on sustainability, the processes that all of the food and personal items undergo are curated with the highest standards. To further support the community’s dedication to a sustainable ecosystem, local brands are prioritized to reduce carbon footprint.

In case you are wondering how this process works, advanced bots, with the ability to regulate hot and cold temperatures, will deliver a variety of food and packages to your door. In addition to their high-tech capabilities, the robotic deliverers use digital facial expressions and sounds to add an element of fun for interactions with visitors.

Nourish + Bloom is located in the Town at Trilith, which is a community dedicated to green living while fostering an industrial culture for entrepreneurs and creatives of all types and backgrounds.