|This Black-Owned Market Is Bringing Healthy Food Directly to Your Door|Executive Producer and Philanthropist Cheryl Polote Williamson on Her Call to Action|Rihanna Has Dropped a Valentine’s Day Collection Just in Time for You to Cop for Bae|Sen. Tim Scott Set to Release Memoir ‘America, A Redemption Story’ in August|EBONY Rundown: Sidney Poitier Cause of Death Revealed, Officers Charged in Shooting of 8-Year-Old Pennsylvania Girl, and More|Mississippi Renames Street After Blues Legend Bobby Rush|TikTok Influencer Dies After Video Game Altercation|Halle Berry, H.E.R., and Jennifer Hudson Among the Nominees of the 53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards|Fashion Luminaries, Industry Insiders, and Close Friends Share Sentiments on the Cultural Impact and Lasting Legacy of André Leon Talley|Photo-Essay: Remembering André Leon Talley and His Larger-Than-Life Style

This Black-Owned Market Is Bringing Healthy Food Directly to Your Door

From left: Jamie Michael Hemmings and Jilea Hemmings, founders of Nourish + Bloom. Image: Instagram/Town at Trilith.

As the world continues to go digital, we are learning that this new landscape allows for increased accessibility for all people. When applied to facets of our community that are systematically limited such as access to healthy and sustainable food resources, it changes the game. This mindset encouraged the formation of Nourish + Bloom in Fayetteville, Georgia. Opening January 21, 2022, Nourish+ Bloom is the first grocery market of its kind to touch the South.

Owners Jamie Michael Hemmings and Jilea Hemmings began to navigate the food industry space following the autism diagnosis of their eldest son. Understanding that not everyone had access to healthy food options 24/7, they were encouraged to launch their new food venture. Through robotic delivery and a contactless, autonomous shopping experience, the business is on a mission to make eating healthy convenient, which is a luxury they believe should be afforded to everyone. What could be better than being environmentally conscious and inclusive for all?

With an emphasis on sustainability, the processes that all of the food and personal items undergo are curated with the highest standards. To further support the community’s dedication to a sustainable ecosystem, local brands are prioritized to reduce carbon footprint.

In case you are wondering how this process works, advanced bots, with the ability to regulate hot and cold temperatures, will deliver a variety of food and packages to your door. In addition to their high-tech capabilities, the robotic deliverers use digital facial expressions and sounds to add an element of fun for interactions with visitors.

See Also
Earvin Johnson Brings A Host Of “Magic” As Part Of Cameo’s Talent Roster and Board of Directors

Nourish + Bloom is located in the Town at Trilith, which is a community dedicated to green living while fostering an industrial culture for entrepreneurs and creatives of all types and backgrounds.

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!