|R&B Singer GoGo Morrow Shares Her Favorite Beauty Must-Haves|Women’s Convention Seeks to Build Political Power in Aftermath of Roe Decision|Vic Mensa Launches 93 Boyz, The First Black-Owned Cannabis Company in Illinois|Charlamagne Tha God Discusses New Audible Original Project ‘Summer of ’85’|EBONY Rundown: Grand Jury Fails to Indict Woman Responsible for Emmett Till’s Murder, ICU Nurse Responsible for Tragic L.A. Crash Facing $9 Million in Bail, and More|Giancarlo Esposito Confirms Meeting With Marvel Studios and Wanting to Play Professor X|Mike Tyson Accuses Hulu of Stealing His Life Story in Upcoming Series|Getty Images and Denny’s Launch HBCU Archival Grant at the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival|Fetty Wap Arrested After Allegedly Making Threats With a Gun on a FaceTime Call|How 19-Year-Old Justin Ellen Built a Six Figure Baking Business From His Parents’ Kitchen

Vic Mensa Launches 93 Boyz, The First Black-Owned Cannabis Company in Illinois

vic-mensa-93-boyz
Vic Mensa. Image: courtesy of 93Boyz.

Mensa is on a mission to reinvest in the communities that have been disproportionately affected by outdated laws and prejudices regarding cannabis consumption.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Chicago rapper, actor, and activist Vic Mensa has unveiled his new brand 93 Boyz, an equity-focused cannabis company which is the first Black owned and led in the state of Illinois. As Chicago’s first Black-owned cannabis brand, at the core of 93 Boyz’ mission is a reinvestment in the communities that have been historically and disproportionately affected by outdated laws and prejudices while increasing Black equity in the cannabis space.

Among the community-based initiatives that the brand will be undertaking is a partnership with Books Before Bars, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing books to underserved Illinois prison libraries, providing inmates with potentially transformative resources. It will also collaborate with Mensa’s long running nonprofit SaveMoneySaveLife, an organization that empowers BIPOC individuals through facilitated experiences that integrate contemporary cultural art and community service.


Speaking on his new venture, Mensa says, “Selling weed was my first hustle. It taught me work ethic, entrepreneurship, and funded all of my first music projects. As someone with a lifelong experience of anxiety and depression, it’s amazing to be able to help people facing those and other issues while working with something I love. The war on drugs has had a devastating impact on my community, and yet our representation in the cannabis industry is less than 2%. 93BOYZ is changing that narrative while combining high quality, tastemaker weed with socially conscious initiatives.”

93 Boyz preroll, 93boyz.com. Image: courtesy of 93 Boyz.


 
Mensa is also focused on providing a premium, eco-friendly product. In its pursuit to become a company focused on holistic good, 93 Boyz has joined forces with aeriz, the largest aeroponic cannabis cultivator in the world, to provide sustainable and environmentally friendly products from plant to person (aeroponics is a cultivation method to grow product without the use of soil or an aggregate medium). The product line includes premium flower eighths, premium preroll, and strain-specific vape cartridges, encompassing a range of different options from sativa to indica to custom hybrid blends.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.