JAY-Z Is Launching a Bitcoin Financial Literacy Program in Brooklyn

JAY-Z is set to launch a financial literacy initiative exclusively for the residents of the Marcy Houses project in Brooklyn, New York, his childhood hood, Rolling Stone reports.

Along with the Sean Carter Foundation, The Bitcoin Academy, is a collaboration with former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and the founder of the financial services company Block, Inc. (formerly known as Square).

In a rare tweet, JAY-Z announced the partnership and his vision for the initiative to grow to other neighborhoods.

Shout out to @Jack. #Bitcoin Academy, starting in Marcy, a place that taught me so much, is hopefully the first of many. The simple goal is to provide people tools to build independence for themselves and then the community around them. https://t.co/4uHkCfdFZv — Mr. Carter (@sc) June 9, 2022

From June 22 through September 7, 2022, the program will offer classes online and in-person to Marcy residents with dinner being served at each class. Participants will receive WiFi devices, smartphones with data plans and will be allowed to keep their devices.

Additionally, for two Saturdays, children in the community will have the opportunity to join “Crypto Kids Camp” where they will learn about financial education.

In a statement, Dorsey said that Bitcoin is “becoming a critical tool for many” in various parts of the world.

bitcoin is becoming a critical tool for many in Africa and Central and South America. We believe the same potential exists within communities in the US. Our goal is to prove that making powerful tools more available to people enables them to build greater independence. — jack (@jack) June 9, 2022

Eligible participants can enroll for classes at thebitcoinacademy.com.