|The Block Is Hot: Prom Edition|JAY-Z Is Launching a Bitcoin Financial Literacy Program in Brooklyn|Grand Rapids Officer Charged With Second-Degree Murder in Shooting Death of Patrick Lyoya|Meet Justine Lindsay—the First Openly Transgender NFL Cheerleader|‘B-Boy Blues’ Director Jussie Smollett on Bringing Black Gay Male Love to Life|Author Clyde W. Ford Explores the Dynamics of Power and Wealth in His New Book “Of Blood and Sweat”|This Black-Owned Candle Brand Delivers Ambiance and a Soothing Aroma to Help You Relax|5 Last-Minute Father’s Day Gifts for the Special Guy in Your Life|Six Members of the Haitian Special Olympics Soccer Team Are Reported Missing|The ‘Godmother’ of Rock & Roll Was a Queer Black Woman

JAY-Z Is Launching a Bitcoin Financial Literacy Program in Brooklyn

jay-z-11521
Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

JAY-Z is set to launch a financial literacy initiative exclusively for the residents of the Marcy Houses project in Brooklyn, New York, his childhood hood, Rolling Stone reports. 

Along with the Sean Carter Foundation, The Bitcoin Academy,  is a collaboration with former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and the founder of the financial services company Block, Inc. (formerly known as Square).

In a rare tweet, JAY-Z announced the partnership and his vision for the initiative to grow to other neighborhoods.

“Shout out to @Jack. #Bitcoin Academy, starting in Marcy, a place that taught me so much, is hopefully the first of many,” his tweet read. ”The simple goal is to provide people tools to build independence for themselves and then the community around them.”

From June 22 through September 7, 2022, the program will offer classes online and in-person to Marcy residents with dinner being served at each class. Participants will receive WiFi devices, smartphones with data plans and will be allowed to keep their devices.

Additionally,  for two Saturdays, children in the community will have the opportunity to join “Crypto Kids Camp” where they will learn about financial education.

In a statement, Dorsey said that Bitcoin is “becoming a critical tool for many” in various parts of the world.

“We believe the same potential exists within communities in the US,” he tweeted. “Our goal is to prove that making powerful tools more available to people enables them to build greater independence.”

Eligible participants can enroll for classes at thebitcoinacademy.com.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.