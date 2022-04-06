|West Elm and Designer Hana Getachew Collab on an Ethopian-Inspired Home Collection|Bishop T.D. Jakes Discusses His New Lifetime Movies ‘Wrath’ and ‘Greed’|Allen Iverson Launches New Cannabis Line|Biden Administration Extends Pause on Student Loan Payments Through August|New York Urban League Honors Corporate Diversity With Half-Day Symposium|Shop These Gentle, Eco-Friendly Products for Your Baby|Five States Predicted to Become Majority Minority by End of Decade|New Report Highlights Impact of Zero-Emission Transportation for Communities of Color|Ty Cameron, President of EBONY Studios, Is Here to Amplify Black Voices and Stories|H.E.R. Announces 2022 ‘Back of My Mind’ Tour Dates

New York Urban League Honors Corporate Diversity With Half-Day Symposium

corporate-diversity
Image: Cecilie_Arcurs/Getty Images.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

It’s a new day in Corporate America. The workplace has been revolutionized, the look of leadership disrupted, and the idea of gainful employment turned on its head. On Tuesday, the New York Urban League (NYUL) hosted a public discourse on this new landscape, bringing together career experts and employees to celebrate the richness that is diversity, equity and inclusion in the corporate space.

The Champions awards celebration isn’t a new initiative for the NY Urban League—for years the storied organization has honored companies for their leadership and commitment to an inclusive and equitable future. But in the face of COVID and a rapidly changing corporate landscape, the former breakfast has been extended, making way for a half-day symposium that gets to the core of who and what DEI is all about. 

“New York Urban League is truly excited to chart a new and exciting path forward for our Champions Awards,” Arva Rice, New York Urban League’s President and CEO, said in advance of the event. “And to introduce the reimagined Champions with such an incredible lineup of industry leaders committed to DEI could not be more ideal.” 

Speakers for the event included Katrina Jones, former exec at Twitch and the founder and CEO of Advancing Equity + Inclusion, a boutique Diversity, Equity, Inclusion (DEI) and talent consulting and coaching firm; Erika Irish Brown, Managing Director, Head of ICG Talent & Diversity/Inclusion at Citi, and Alicin Williamson, the newly tapped Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer for Yahoo and former SVP, Chief Inclusion Officer, at Endeavor. The panels organized by the NYUL highlighted the great resignation taking place across the corporate landscape, leading while Black and Brown, and corporate’s responsibility in taking us beyond the statements and hashtags that emerged after the death of George Floyd.

“As an organization, we [NYUL] are poised to take the gold standard of DEI awards to the next level,” said NYUL Board Chair, Ward Corbett prior to the symposium. “We anticipate the Champions conference in its new format to be a remarkable and informative experience for individuals and corporations from across industries.” 

This year the NYUL honored Blackstone for its Corporate Diversity, Citi for its diversity in Philanthropy Diversity, Etsy for Supplier Diversity. It also bestowed two Rising Star honors on Romola Ratnam of Endeavor and Tara Ataya, of Hootsuite. Event panels will be posted to the NYUL site in the coming week.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.