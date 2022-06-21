|These Caribbean Owned Spirit Brands Capture the Essence of the Islands|Teen Dead and Others Injured at Juneteenth Advocacy and Music Festival in D.C. on Sunday|Cleveland Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson Settles 20 of the 24 Sexual Misconduct Lawsuits|New York Enacts Landmark John Lewis Voting Rights into Law|Stephen Curry’s Underrated Announces Inaugural National Golf Tour|Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page Is the New Face of Armani’s Fragrance|Nipsey Hussle’s Family Launches Cannabis Dispensary in L.A.|Yoga Instructor Dr. Chelsea Jackson Roberts Modernizes the Ancient Practice With a Hip Hop Soundtrack|Beyoncé Steps Into Her House Music Bag With New Track ‘Break My Soul’|Serena Williams and the Life Cycle of Athletic Greatness

Nipsey Hussle’s Family Launches Cannabis Dispensary in L.A.

nipsey-hussle-62122
Image: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Nipsey Hussle’s estate has officially opened its first cannabis dispensary,The Marathon Collective, in Los Angeles, HipHopDX reports.

On Saturday, Nipsey’s family held a grand opening event for The Marathon Collective with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark its official launch. The store features Nipsey’s Marathon OG strain and other cannabis products.

Nipsey’s brother Blacc Sam shared that opening a dispensary in L.A. was a significant component of the late rapper’s entrepreneurial vision.  Released last month, the documentary, The Marathon Cultivation, chronicles the struggle of the brothers attempting to get their cannabis strain in local dispensaries. The doc also highlights the racial disparities in the burgeoning marijuana business.

“We’ve been in the marijuana business for a minute, illegally,” Blacc Sam said at the premiere. “We always had our eyes on a legit license and we wanted to put together something that explains the journey.”

The Marathon Collective is located at 7011 Canoga Ave, Canoga Park, CA.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.