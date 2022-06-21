Nipsey Hussle’s Family Launches Cannabis Dispensary in L.A.

Nipsey Hussle’s estate has officially opened its first cannabis dispensary,The Marathon Collective, in Los Angeles, HipHopDX reports.

On Saturday, Nipsey’s family held a grand opening event for The Marathon Collective with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark its official launch. The store features Nipsey’s Marathon OG strain and other cannabis products.

Nipsey’s brother Blacc Sam shared that opening a dispensary in L.A. was a significant component of the late rapper’s entrepreneurial vision. Released last month, the documentary, The Marathon Cultivation, chronicles the struggle of the brothers attempting to get their cannabis strain in local dispensaries. The doc also highlights the racial disparities in the burgeoning marijuana business.

“We’ve been in the marijuana business for a minute, illegally,” Blacc Sam said at the premiere. “We always had our eyes on a legit license and we wanted to put together something that explains the journey.”

The Marathon Collective is located at 7011 Canoga Ave, Canoga Park, CA.