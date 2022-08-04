|U.S. Declares State of Emergency Over Monkeypox, NFL Appeals Player Deshaun Watson’s Suspension and More|‘Hrs & Hrs’ Singer Muni Long Shares Her 7 Beauty Must-Haves|HBCU-Inspired Dolls Hit Shelves at Target|Serena Williams Fronts New Cash App Campaign Promoting Financial Literacy|Four Officers Are Charged in the Shooting Death of Breonna Taylor|Four Black Culinary Creators Receive Grant to Support Their Businesses|Brittney Griner Sentenced to Nine Years in Prison|Netflix to Invest More in African Content and Filmmakers|50 Cent to Host Podcast About Twin Brothers Who Took Down El Chapo|Getty and the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture Acquire Johnson Publishing Photo Archives

Serena Williams Fronts New Cash App Campaign Promoting Financial Literacy

serena-williams-cash-app
Serena Williams in new Cash App campaign. Image: courtesy of Cash App.

“I am a huge proponent of financial independence, education and accessibility,” says Serena Williams.

Tennis great Serena Williams, is partnering with Cash App, one of the most-used finance apps for money transfers, to empower her fans to take control of their finances. 

The partnership is timed to Cash App’s first brand campaign, “That’s Money” which demonstrates how gratifying it can feel to take control over your money via Cash App’s plethora of products, featuring iconic athletes including Williams and NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. 

In the advertisement, posted on her Instagram, just a few taps on her phone, Williams uses the app for convenience. Whether it’s paying her babysitter in minutes, using the digital banking tools to track her spending, or just to move her assets effortlessly between the people and places she cares about the most. Williams emphasizes how much the app provides ease, tools, and practicality for everyday money management for functions like peer-to-peer payments, Cash Card (Visa debit card) access, and early paycheck deposits. 

“I am a huge proponent of financial independence, education and accessibility,” says Williams. “I want to use my platform to raise awareness around the opportunities money management tools like Cash App have to offer, so working together was a no-brainer. Cash App’s new brand campaign highlights just one of Cash App’s features I love to use and I hope this will show audiences that they can also financially interact with friends and family in a seamless way.”

In addition to brand partnerships, the 23-time Grand Slam champion regularly flexes her entrepreneurial muscles with regular investments and Serena Ventures, her venture capital firm which has raised $111 million to power early-stage startups lead by women of color. 

