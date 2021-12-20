|Sharon Bowen Becomes First Black Woman Named Board Chair of New York Stock Exchange|Spike Lee Inks Multi-Year Deal With Netflix|What ‘Insecure’ Means to the Culture Now That It’s Ending|6 Chic Space Heaters to Warm Your Home or Office|Julius S. Scott, Noted Scholar and Professor of Caribbean History, Passes Away at 66|Kangol Kid, Founder of Trailblazing Hip Hop Group UTFO, Passes Away at 55|T.I. Shares Holiday Cheer With 5th Annual Holiday Caravan|Kyrie Irving Will Play With the Brooklyn Nets on Road Games|Adrienne Adams to Become First Black Woman to Lead the City Council of New York|EBONY Rundown: Study Says Full Vaccination Paired With COVID Breakthrough Infection Offers ‘Super Immunity,’ and More

Sharon Bowen Becomes First Black Woman Named Board Chair of New York Stock Exchange

Image: Seneca Women

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. named Sharon Bowen as the next chair of the New York Stock Exchange, the first Black woman to hold the position, Market Watch reports. 

According to TRT World, the Wall Street Exchange has 2,400 listed companies, with a capitalization of $36 trillion.

Previously, she made history as the first African American to serve as the Commissioner of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Currently, Bowen is a finance and securities lawyer. Since 2017, she’s been a member of the board of directors of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., NYSE’s parent company.

In April, Bowen was appointed to the board of directors of Akamai Technologies, Inc. 

“Akamai is pleased to welcome such a distinguished financial and legal expert to its board of directors,” Dr. Tom Leighton, Akamai chief executive officer, and co-founder said at the announcement. “In an environment with evolving regulatory developments and market risks, we look forward to benefiting from Sharon’s vast experience and expertise.”

See Also
Mentorship Summit Tackles Systemic Barriers for Girls of Color

Born in Chesapeake, Virginia, Bowen holds a Bachelor of Arts with distinction in economics from the University of Virginia. She obtained a Master of Business Administration from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and earned a Juris Doctor from Northwestern University’s Pritzker School of Law.

Bowen has over 30 years of experience in business law as a partner, and associate in several law firms.

In 2010, Bowen was handpicked by former President Barack Obama to serve as vice-chair and acting chair of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation. 

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!