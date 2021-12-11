|Top Companies Back the Data & Trust Alliance Group in Addressing A.I. Bias in Hiring Practices|Former NFL Wide Receiver Demaryius Thomas Passes Away at 33|World War II Veteran Eddie Durham Celebrates 100th Birthday|Time Magazine Names Simone Biles Athlete of the Year|Black Friday: Getting to Know Rising Star Stylist Tyler Okuns|Jussie Smollett Found Guilty of Staging a Fake Hate Crime|EBONY Rundown: VP Kamala Harris Hosts Maternal Health Action Day, Travis Scott Discusses Astroworld Tragedy, and More|At Art Basel 2021, Prizm Art Fair Set the Tone of Prioritizing Black Art and Existence|Holiday Gift Guide: 10 Unisex Beanies That’ll Make Great Stocking Stuffers|Barry Harris, an Acclaimed Jazz Pianist and Ambassador of Bebop, Passes Away at 91

Top Companies Back the Data & Trust Alliance Group in Addressing A.I. Bias in Hiring Practices

Kenneth Chennault, co-chairman of the the Data & Trust Alliance group. Image: Shannon Finney/Getty Images

Some of the largest corporations in the country are joining forces to combat artificial intelligence bias in hiring practices, the New York Times reports.

The Data & Trust Alliance announced on Wednesday that it has the endorsement of major corporations across a variety of industries such as CVS Health, Deloitte, General Motors, Humana, IBM, Mastercard, Meta (Facebook’s parent company), Nike, and Walmart.

Instead of lobbying an organization or a think tank, the group has developed a 55-question evaluation and a scoring system that covers 13 topics specifically designed for artificial intelligence software.

“This is not just adopting principles, but actually implementing something concrete,” said Kenneth Chenault, co-chairman of the group and a former chief executive of American Express

According to the research, A.I. programs can inadvertently produce biased results.

Simply put, if the data used to develop an algorithm is based on information solely about white men, most likely, the results will be biased against people of color, women, or the LGBTQ+ community. Or, if the data used to predict success at a company is based on past results alone, the data produced will be an algorithmically reinforced determination of previous bias. What may seem like sets of neutral data, when combined with others, can produce results that discriminate by gender, race, or age. 

The Data & Trust Alliance is venturing to expose the potential danger of powerful algorithms being used to make decisions in the workforce early on as opposed to reacting after the damage is done.

“We’ve got to move past the era of ‘move fast and break things and figure it out later,’” Chenault said.

Nuala O’Connor, senior vice president for digital citizenship at Walmart additionally argues that algorithms can offer limited perspectives and fail to convey the entire picture.

See Also
First Black Student to Attend Auburn University Honored With Historic Marker

“Every algorithm has human values embedded in it, and this gives us another lens to look at that,” O’Connor said. “This is practical and operational.”

Ashley Casovan, executive director of the Responsible AI Institute, a nonprofit organization developing a certification system for A.I. products, said the focused approach and commitments of major companies are signs of encouragement. “But having the companies do it on their own is problematic,” Casovan said. “We think this ultimately needs to be done by an independent authority.”

Over the past year, the evaluation program has been improved and the goal is to not only partner with prominent human resource software creators but newer companies in the rapidly-growing field of “work tech.”

“The promise of this new era of data and A.I. is going to be lost if we don’t do this responsibly,” added Chenault.

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!