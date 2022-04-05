Women in Charge: WarnerMedia’s Karen Horne Discusses Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Hollywood

Over the last two years, there has become a more pronounced emphasis on promoting diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) at all intersections. This is especially true across the entertainment landscape, especially in Hollywood, an industry that has notoriously been exclusionary to certain voices. WarnerMedia’s Senior Vice President of Equity and Inclusion and Programs Karen Horne is working to shift the narrative and is working to fiercely cut a path toward true inclusion for all.

After joining WarnerMedia in March 2020, Horne implemented a variety of pipeline programs that directly amplify unique underrepresented communities—giving talented individuals, who would otherwise not have the opportunity, access to the entertainment industry. Horne and her teams work diligently to create cohesive programs, ranging from entry-level to mid-career, that service the entire WarnerMedia enterprise.

A well respected figure in the entertainment industry, Horne has become a blueprint for promoting increased visibility for all creatives through her decades long career. Putting her work toward diversity, equity and inclusion into further practice, Horne serves on multiple industry boards and is a member of several entertainment industry organizations.

Below, Horne discusses with EBONY the true meaning of DEI and what it means to be a fearless champion for inclusion.

EBONY: Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) has become such a trendy buzzword, especially over the past two years. As it pertains to your experience and the work you do, what is the true definition of diversity, nclusion and equity?

Karen Horne: I will first say that my background in doing this work is decades-long. I was doing creative talent development with a focus and emphasis on underrepresented voices way before this was a thing. Even if it wasn’t in my title, it’s always been in my DNA. So, it’s always been something I championed and wanted to make sure that whatever I did showcased the work of those voices that have historically been underrepresented. With WarnerMedia, we believe that equity plus inclusion equals diversity. We recognize that equity doesn’t mean the same for everybody. Furthermore, the events of the last two years didn’t ignite the work we’ve done but accelerated it. I’ve always known that there’s an abundance of talent but not always an abundance of opportunity. We have a unique opportunity to really provide that opportunity while exposing the landscape of systemic racism within our industry, our country and our world.

What are some things that you feel entities in the field of entertainment and in Hollywood are getting right when it comes to implementing DEI?

I’ve done this work for a long, long time and it’s not always easy to talk about. It’s not always easy to get people to implement real change. I believe in many ways, we need to fight for diversity, like Malcolm said, “by any means necessary.” I think folks sometimes are scared to talk about diversity because they associate it with risk. Diversity does not a equal risk. However, there’s a lot of initiatives being implemented across the board and those are good. Additionally, I think people are listening now. There’s a focus, especially with what we do at WarnerMedia, to ensure that underrepresented voices have the tools to get them into this industry but also obtain the knowledge to keep them here. So I think that’s what Hollywood is kind of doing right now. They’re really looking to evaluate current systems—which is good.

But in the same regard, what I think Hollywood does wrong sometimes is just throw money at things. I don’t want us to give organizations money without engaging with them. For example, I don’t want to just give HBCU students a scholarship. I want to mentor those students who get that scholarship. I want to give them the access that a scholarship can’t give them. I think that’s more important than just throwing money as a solution.

How have you drawn strength from your identity as a Black women, in order to propel you and your career forward?

I have such pride in my identity and in who I am. I am biracial but was raised by my Black mother and grandmother, whose house I was at every summer. My hair hair may be straight at the moment but don’t be fooled about who I am because I will set you straight in a second. There is a saying that I love that says “we are our ancestors wildest dreams.” Being able to work toward building an inclusive community has allowed me to truly see that. Through finding strength in my identity, I know that I’m never alone. Even if I’m the “only one” in the room, I know there may be another who shares the same experience as I do. Even if the work I work to uphold has not always been in my title, it’s in my DNA.