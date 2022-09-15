100% of proceeds from the collection will go to several non-profits recommended to Rogers by Colors of Change, the nation’s largest online racial justice organization dedicated to create a more human and less hostile world for Black people in America.

Image: courtesy of Orior Furniture

Orior x Christopher John Rogers Lia Chair, for pricing visit oriorfurniture.com

A modern version of the Danish-inspired wingback chair, this design builds on the traditional elements of a reading chair with the addition of its sharp edges and high stature for an elevated look and increased comfort.

Image: courtesy of Orior Furniture

Orior x Christopher John Rogers André Chair, for pricing visit oriorfurniture.com

The André Chair is a signature Orior design, inspired by 1960's Scandinavian sensibility, enlivened by Rogers’ statement zebra fabric.

Image: courtesy of Orior Furniture

Orior x Christopher John Rogers Mozart Chair, for pricing visit oriorfurniture.com

A mix of old and new, the Mozart chair inherits its shape from an existing Orior design. To bring the chair to life, a bold hand cross-stitch detail was added down the center and of course, a rainbow of sorbet hues.

Image: courtesy of Orior Furniture

Orior x Christopher John Rogers Pop Chair, for pricing visit oriorfurniture.com

Anchored by a chrome swivel base, the plush Pop chair delivers serious comfort in a chic, multi-colored checkered fabric.