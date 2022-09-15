The celebrated designer reimagined archive Orior furniture with a colorful, modern approach.
Best known for his striking silhouettes and signature rainbow motif, Christopher John Rogers has a distinct, joyful aesthetic that you simply cannot miss. When it came to dreaming up his first furniture collection, Rogers’ approach to design was no different. In partnership with heritage furniture label Orior, Rogers re-imagined the brand’s original best-selling, archive furniture in iconic Christopher John Rogers colors and prints.
The result of the collaboration is a whimsical capsule collection of 4 classic Orior chairs, that fuse contemporary designs with superior craftmanship. Each piece is handcrafted by skilled artisans in Orior’s workshop in Ireland and upholstered in fabrics swathed with Rogers’ recognizable range of color and patterns.
100% of proceeds from the collection will go to several non-profits recommended to Rogers by Colors of Change, the nation’s largest online racial justice organization dedicated to create a more human and less hostile world for Black people in America.
Read on for more details about the vibrant collection.
Orior x Christopher John Rogers Lia Chair, for pricing visit oriorfurniture.com
A modern version of the Danish-inspired wingback chair, this design builds on the traditional elements of a reading chair with the addition of its sharp edges and high stature for an elevated look and increased comfort.
Orior x Christopher John Rogers André Chair, for pricing visit oriorfurniture.com
The André Chair is a signature Orior design, inspired by 1960's Scandinavian sensibility, enlivened by Rogers’ statement zebra fabric.
Orior x Christopher John Rogers Mozart Chair, for pricing visit oriorfurniture.com
A mix of old and new, the Mozart chair inherits its shape from an existing Orior design. To bring the chair to life, a bold hand cross-stitch detail was added down the center and of course, a rainbow of sorbet hues.
Orior x Christopher John Rogers Pop Chair, for pricing visit oriorfurniture.com
Anchored by a chrome swivel base, the plush Pop chair delivers serious comfort in a chic, multi-colored checkered fabric.