Anthony Anderson Receives His BFA From Howard University

It’s never too late to finish what you started. Thirty years after first arriving on the campus of Howard University, Anthony Anderson finally received his bachelor’s degree from the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts over this past weekend, Entertainment Weekly reports. The Black-ish star took to Instagram to share his excitement about his accomplishment.

“To quote Biggie, ‘IT WAS ALL A DREAM!'” Anderson wrote. “Words can’t begin to describe the emotional roller coaster I’m on right now. It’s literally been 30 years in the making. This spring I was finally able to complete the work to graduate from Howard University with a BFA degree from the Chadwick A Boseman College of Fine Arts!”

“Yesterday was a full-circle moment. It’s never too late! Things happen when they’re supposed to happen!”Things happen when they’re supposed to happen! I’d like to thank Dr. Wayne Fredrick, Dean Phylicia Rashad, Dean Denise Saunders Thomas, and Courtney Bless Long for helping to make this happen for me! It takes a village,” his post continued. “Thank you to my son @hotboynato (Nathan) for inspiring me to return to school to finish my degree after he was accepted into Howard University. This is just the beginning! HU!…’

This year Howard’s commencement address was given by Taraji P. Henson, who starred in with Anderson in 2005 in the film Hustle & Flow.

Back in February, Anderson said on The Real that he was finishing his degree and was forced to leave school before his acting career took off because of financial issues.

“My degree will be in fine arts,” he said. “I was a theater major while I was at HU and had to leave after my junior year because I ran out of money.

One of the main reasons that Anderson went back to school was that he was inspired by his son Nathan,

“And a few years ago my son got accepted to Howard University, and he inspired me to go back and get my degree,” he recalled. “I thought we were going to walk together in 2022, but real life happens. Just like it happened to me—

I had to withdraw after my junior year—real life happened with my son, so unfortunately we won’t be walking together, but hopefully, he’ll be walking soon.”