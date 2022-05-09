|Atlanta Honored Mary J. Blige With Her Own Day|This Black-Owned Brand Makes All-Natural Pancake Mix For Guilt-Free Brunching|Jewell, Former Death Row Records R&B Singer, Passes Away at 53|Let’s Celebrate Mother’s Day with Some of Our Favorite TV Moms|Celeb Mothers and Daughters: A Visual Love Story|Have a Toxic Mom? Here’s How You Manage Mother’s Day|Happy Mother’s Day! 24 Celebs & the Moms Who Made Them Who They Are|High School Basketball Darling Dariq Whitehead’s Mom Quadira Shares Her Journey of Raising All-Stars Against All Odds|Motherhood Journeys: Olympian Allyson Felix Fiercely Advocates for Maternal Protections|Xavier University Transforms Freedom Riders’ Hall Into a STEM Center

Atlanta Honored Mary J. Blige With Her Own Day

Mary-j-blige-5922
Image: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit.
Atlanta commemorated the multiple Grammy Award-winning singer and Oscar-nominated actress Mary J. Blige with her own day called “Strength of a Woman Day,” HipHopDX reports.

Named after her 2017 album, the honor was bestowed upon her as the lead in to her “Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit,” which took place this Mother’s Day weekend.

Blige was presented with the honor by Atlanta councilwoman Keisha Sean Waites with celebrities, including ATL native 2 Chainz, in attendance

As EBONY previously reported, Blige’s “Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit” was held in conjunction with Pepsi and Live Nation and featured performances by Chaka Khan, Xscape, City Girls, Queen Naija, Omeretta, and, of course, Blige.

In addition to the concert, the festival focused on cultivating women’s empowerment, covering topics such as wellness, beauty, tech and music.  

“Storytellers” presented by BET Studios, put the spotlight on women working in music, television, and film, and “Building Beauty Brands From the Inside Out” spotlighted women interested in launching their own businesses in the beauty industry.

The awards and honors keep rolling in For Blige, as she is set to receive the Icon Award at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15, 2022.

