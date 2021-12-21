Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin to Divorce After 9 Years of Marriage

After nine years of marriage, Meagan Good and Devon Franklin have announced their divorce, People reports.

“After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected,” Good and Franklin explained in a joint statement.

“We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal,” the statement continued. “There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love.

“We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we’ve spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other,” the former couple added.

In early December, Franklin took to Instagram to celebrate Good’s critically acclaimed performance in Harlem on Amazon Prime Video.

“I’m so proud of my love @Meagangood! She’s one of the most talented actors on the planet AND she’s funnier than you may know but I’m so glad you finally get a chance to see her do it all as Camille Parks in the new Amazon show #Harlem,” his post read. ?P.S. this will be your new favorite show…sex in the city has nothing on #harlem.”

In 2015, Good and Franklin released their best-selling book The Wait: A Powerful Practice for Finding the Love of Your Life and the Life You Love, which detailed their courtship including their choice to remain abstinent until marriage.