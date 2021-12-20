Metro Boomin and Latto Share the Spirit of Goodwill This Holiday Season

Paying it forward is what getting into the holiday spirit is all about. As we enter into another challenging season, it’s important that we lift up those of us who need it most.

This past weekend, Atlanta born rapper Alyssa Michelle Stephens, otherwise known as Latto, held her first annual ‘Latto 4 The Ladies & Babies’ Christmas party to kick off the launch of her nonprofit called Win Some Give Some. In collaboration with Rainbow House, an organization out of Clayton County, GA that aims to service and provide resources to children in need, the “Queen of Da Souf” artist gave away meals and Christmas gifts to at-risk youth and young moms at the Virginia Gray Burton Recreation Center.

Win Some Give Some was founded to service disadvantaged teenagers in Latto’s local community in order to assist them on their respective journeys to success. The families in attendance were also given Black Santa merchandise, toys, Visa gift cards, free skating passes to their local rink, stockings filled with presents, and more.

Volunteers and attendees at Latto’s Christmas event. Image: courtesy of Prince Williams

Latto with a young attendee. Image: courtesy of Prince Williams

Keeping in line with the holiday vibes, renowned producer Metro Boomin hosted his 5th Annual Christmas event, which benefits single mothers in need. He and his Boominati team held the event in his hometown, St. Louis, where resources and a dinner was provided to those in attendance. Over 200 families were gifted $200 certificates, and custom Boominati bags filled with donated items from sponsors such as Baby Bjorn, McDonalds, Master Dynamic, and free financial courses from Budgeting Buddies.

The event was held in collaboration with the McCaskill Treatment Family Home, an organization that provides wellness education and resources in underserved communities, by addressing social problems at the grassroots level.

Metro Boomin greeting attendees of the Christmas event. Image: courtesy of Sam Conant